Friday 17 June 2022
Frankie Dettori banned for two days for Stradivarius ride

The jockey was found to have breached whip rules in the Gold Cup.

By Press Association Friday 17 Jun 2022, 2:02 PM
Frankie Dettori on Stradivarius.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
FRANKIE DETTORI WAS given a two-day riding ban by the stewards at Ascot on Friday, following an inquiry into his use of the whip on Stradivarius in the Gold Cup.

The stewards were unable to interview Dettori on Thursday, so the hearing was carried forward 24 hours.

The officials ruled Dettori had used his whip above the permitted level in the closing stages of the race, one which prompted much discussion afterwards and left trainer John Gosden wondering out loud why Dettori had opted to take the three-time winner back from his early position.

The eight-year-old had to be switched widest of all for a run, and despite finishing with a flourish he had to settle for third behind Kyprios and Mojo Star.

