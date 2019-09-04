This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 4 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Driscoll: 'If I was Toner I'd be feeling very sorry for myself and wondering whether it was justified'

‘You don’t want to alienate yourself by putting your foot in your mouth and saying something you can’t take back.’

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 1:00 AM
54 minutes ago 536 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4794553
Devin Toner and Josh van der Flier during Ireland training.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Devin Toner and Josh van der Flier during Ireland training.
Devin Toner and Josh van der Flier during Ireland training.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

BRIAN O’DRISCOLL SAYS Devin Toner is within his rights to feel sorry for himself following his shock omission from Joe Schmidt’s 31-man Ireland squad for the Rugby World Cup, but has advised his former Leinster team-mate to stay fit in the case of injuries in Japan.

Speaking at an event for Land Rover, for whom he’s an ambassador, the midfield great admitted he was caught by surprise upon hearing of Toner’s missing out on the plane, describing it as “quite the fall from grace” when one considers the role the 33-year-old has played over the course of Schmidt’s tenure.

O’Driscoll also maintains that Schmidt can steer Ireland in the right direction at the World Cup, citing the Kiwi’s attention to detail as cause for optimism despite a ropey build-up to the tournament.

“I think there was always going to be a big omission such is the strength in depth,” said the former Irish skipper. “I guess no one saw Devin Toner being left out.

“He’s the most capped player under Joe Schmidt, the go-to guy for big games.

“And only 10 months ago he was dominating the lineout in that big victory against the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium. So it’s quite the fall from grace.

“And obviously Joe Schmidt sees something in Jean Kleyn, different player from Devin Toner, a big scrummager and maybe a meatier ball carrier.

But if I was Devin Toner I’d be feeling very sorry for myself, and wondering whether it was justified.

adam-beard-and-devin-toner Toner shakes hands with Adam Beard in Cardiff. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

O’Driscoll claimed players can be up front in their assessment of a coach’s decision to drop them, but cautioned against brutal honesty on Toner’s part while there remains a chance he could find himself involved as a replacement call-up in the event of an injury to one of Ireland’s other locks.

He suggested that Toner bite his lip and bide his time rather than burn bridges three weeks out from kick-off.

“I think you have to be careful with how honest you are, there’s a chance of injuries and you don’t want to alienate yourself by putting your foot in your mouth and saying something you can’t take back.

You can be honest and say, ‘I think you’ve made a bad decision’, but ultimately it’s not going to change his mind.

“So you’ve got to deal with the disappointment and stay fit because you never know what’s around the corner.”

joe-schmidt Tricks up his sleeve? Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Asked if he expected the Irish head coach to pull a few rabbits out of the hat in Japan, O’Driscoll said he was intrigued by the prospect of analysing Schmidt’s gameplans in the Far East.

The 2009 Grand Slam winner admitted that he would have liked to have seen more cohesion in Ireland’s attack during this summer’s warm-up games, but he believes there are a few more gears to both Schmidt and his charges, all of which will be revealed when the time is right.

“Undoubtedly, Joe’s got a few tricks up his sleeve,” he said.

“You would have been a bit more comfortable if you’d seen a little bit more rhythm to the team, particularly in phase plays.

“But I think some of the launch plays he’s got planned [are] some we’ll have seen in playbooks three or four years ago, others we’ll never have seen before.

“So I’m excited as an analyst to go and watch that, and see how he manipulates defences to then get them to do something that they can counter.

And that’s where he separates himself from the rest of the coaching world: the amount of footage he’s watched, and the detail that he goes through, he’s able to see patterns and put things into effect to counter opponents.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie