Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 5 May 2022
Advertisement

Bray give their backing to Pat Devlin after he was confronted by fans

There was an angry verbal exchange between the club’s manager, Pat Devlin, and a small number of Bray fans during Monday’s game against Wexford.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 May 2022, 2:11 PM
1 hour ago 1,201 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5755656
Bray Wanderers' manager, Pat Devlin.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Bray Wanderers' manager, Pat Devlin.
Bray Wanderers' manager, Pat Devlin.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

BRAY WANDERERS HAVE issued a statement criticising a section of their support base in reaction to an incident that occurred during their game against Wexford on Monday.

There was an angry verbal exchange between the club’s manager, Pat Devlin, and a small number of fans, prompting the club to issue a statement. It said: “The Club wishes to communicate that it has identified the principal perpetrators and in conjunction with the Gardai will implement steps to eliminate this behaviour. 

“The Club is fully supportive of Pat Devlin, his management team and players and acknowledges the great progress that has been made in recent months, across all areas of the club, including academy, community outreach, integration of girls/women’s football.

“We acknowledge that results during the 2022 season have been frustrating but we urge supporters to continue to get behind the team as we look to push towards the play-off spots in the second half of the season.

We are committed to developing our fan base with a particular emphasis on making families feel welcome and safe.

“We are appointing a Fan Liaison Officer and plan to launch a membership program. Our door is always open for dialogue with fans who wish to make their point. However, this must be conducted in an adult fashion with mutual respect, openness and above all, the interests of the club at heart.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie