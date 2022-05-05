Bray give their backing to Pat Devlin after he was confronted by fans

BRAY WANDERERS HAVE issued a statement criticising a section of their support base in reaction to an incident that occurred during their game against Wexford on Monday.

There was an angry verbal exchange between the club’s manager, Pat Devlin, and a small number of fans, prompting the club to issue a statement. It said: “The Club wishes to communicate that it has identified the principal perpetrators and in conjunction with the Gardai will implement steps to eliminate this behaviour.

“The Club is fully supportive of Pat Devlin, his management team and players and acknowledges the great progress that has been made in recent months, across all areas of the club, including academy, community outreach, integration of girls/women’s football.

“We acknowledge that results during the 2022 season have been frustrating but we urge supporters to continue to get behind the team as we look to push towards the play-off spots in the second half of the season.

Advertisement

“We are committed to developing our fan base with a particular emphasis on making families feel welcome and safe.

“We are appointing a Fan Liaison Officer and plan to launch a membership program. Our door is always open for dialogue with fans who wish to make their point. However, this must be conducted in an adult fashion with mutual respect, openness and above all, the interests of the club at heart.”