'I loved coaching but I never thought it was going to bring me to the west of Ireland'

“My real background as a young guy growing up, I was actually a mad, mad cricket fan,” said Senekal.

“I was the apple that fell very far away from the tree because I had my dad and both my uncles who had played quite a bit of provincial rugby back in the day when it wasn’t professional.

“My one uncle actually ended up playing nearly 30 Tests for South Africa, a tighthead named Willie Meyer, he had a bit of a taste of the professional era.

“But I was a mad, mad cricket fan, I just loved it. I didn’t play any real rugby at high school and only started playing rugby at the age of 24. You won’t say it now if you look at my body type but I used to be a professional cricketer until the age of 23. That was my background.

“Then at 24, I started playing club rugby and I was very fortunate that things went my way. After 18 amateur games, I got offered a pro contract with the Pumas. I had just started a new job, but took two days of leave to trial with the Pumas and the other guy who was on trial with me at that time was a guy called Duane Vermeulen.

Senekal with Connacht boss Andy Friend. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Duane and I had a two-day trial and we tackled everything that moved and we got offered contracts. That was our start into professional rugby.

“Because I didn’t have any rugby pedigree behind me, I had to go to places like the Pumas, the Falcons, got picked up by Dick Muir at the Sharks, then got loaned out to Rassie Erasmus at the Cheetahs, and from there to the Lions.

“At the age of 28, I moved across to France with Toulon, where I was very fortunate to be part of a strong team, the years with Philippe Saint-Andre as the head coach, with players like Jonny Wilkinson, Felipe Contepomi, Joe van Niekerk, Sonny Bill Williams. I was very fortunate to be in that environment when Toulon was growing as a club.

“Two years there, two years in Agen, then ended up in the Basque country for four years as a player with Bayonne. I was fortunate enough to be offered a job as a coach in Bayonne and the whole coaching journey started there.

“I didn’t think I was going to end up in France for 13 years but I got there, fell in love with the culture, learned the language, fell in love with a Basque girl, and the rest is a little bit of history.

“I always loved coaching, so it was always in the back of my mind but I never thought it was going to bring me to the west of Ireland.”

