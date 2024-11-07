Connacht offer peek at redeveloped Dexcom Stadium as featured in upcoming video game

CONNACHT HAVE OFFERED supporters a further glimpse at the redeveloped Dexcom Stadium, construction on which is expected to be completed next season.

The revamped stadium will feature in upcoming video game ‘Rugby 25′, whose developers Big Ant Studios have included the ground in their latest Early Access patch.

𝐒𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐊 𝐏𝐄𝐄𝐊👀🎮



Here’s an exclusive first look at the fully redeveloped Dexcom Stadium, which will feature in the upcoming #Rugby25 video game from @BigAntStudios.



Another sign of things to come 😍 🏟️#OneConnacht pic.twitter.com/4cXKxYpvOc — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) November 7, 2024

The €45 million renovation of the stadium and its surrounds, formerly known as The Sportsground, is tentatively scheduled for completion by December 2025.

Construction is currently ongoing on the Clan Terrace, known colloquially as the ‘Clan Stand’ by supporters, which was demolished along with the province’s previous clubhouse at the end of last season.

Advertisement

Replacing the terrace will be a new 7,000-capacity North Stand complete with bars, shops, and catering facilities.

The North Stand will feature a standing terrace for 1,900 supporters down the front, 4,000 seats up at the next level, and a third tier whose corporate facilities will fit around 900 people. This corporate tier of the stand will also be used as a conference and hospitality venue outside of matchdays.

A view of the new North Stand at Dexcom Stadium as featured in 'Rugby 25'.

The 7,000-capacity North Stand will feature a terrace for 1,900 fans (front), 4,000 seats (middle), and corporate facilities with room for around 900 people (top).

A view from outside the North Stand.

The new Dexcom Stadium.

The province are also in the process of building a new, state-of-the-art high-performance centre on the site of the old Sportsground side-pitch.

This will be situated next to the existing gym and will host the club’s day-to-day operations. The high-performance centre will have dressing rooms, physio rooms, two canteens, and office space for both team management and operational staff.

The new high-performance centre is expected to be completed by March of this season, while the North Stand is due to take work up towards Christmas of the 2025/26 campaign.

A full release date for Rugby 25, meanwhile, is yet to be determined. The game is currently available to play in Early Access mode on PC, via Steam, and recently added the full United Rugby Championship to its competition mode.

As well as Dexcom Stadium, Ulster’s Kingspan Stadium was among the licensed grounds added to the game in its latest patch. A version of Munster’s Thomond Park also features but is currently called ‘Limerick Stadium’.