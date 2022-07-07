Membership : Access or Sign Up
Di Maria arrives in Turin for Juventus move

The Argentine is set to sign a one-year deal with the Serie A club which will earn him a reported salary of €7 million.

Angel di Maria.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Angel di Maria.
Angel di Maria.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ANGEL DI MARIA landed in Turin on Thursday night ahead of his move to Juventus after being released by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.

Argentina winger Di Maria will undergo his medical on Friday before signing a one-year deal with the Serie A club which will earn him a reported salary of €7 million.

The 34-year-old joins Juve ahead of the winter World Cup in Qatar into which his national team head as Copa America champions.

He left PSG after the French champions decided not to renew his contract last term, his position at the club downgraded by the arrival of Argentina teammate Lionel Messi last summer.

He played 295 times in all competitions for PSG, scoring 95 goals and racking up 112 assists in seven years in the French capital.

He won five league titles and five French Cups but missed out on the Champions League in 2020 when PSG were beaten in the final by Bayern Munich.

Juve are also set for the return of France midfielder Paul Pogba as they try to bounce back from an underwhelming campaign in which they finished fourth, 16 points behind league winners AC Milan.

