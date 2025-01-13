Diane Caldwell announces retirement from international football

DIANE CALDWELL HAS announced her retirement from international football, ending a career which saw the Dubliner win 102 caps for the Ireland women’s team.

The defender debuted at senior level in 2006 having represented Ireland at U17 and U19 level.

The Balbriggan native scored her first international goal against Northern Ireland in March 2013, and added three further goals in the green jersey (v Greece, Montenegro and Georgia).

Caldwell, 36, was part of the Ireland squad that made history by qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and in October 2023 she became the seventh player to reach 100 caps for the women’s national team. Caldwell captained Ireland on the occasion of her 100th cap, a 5-1 home win against Albania.

“I always hoped this day would never come,” Caldwell said.

Advertisement

“For me, playing for Ireland was everything. But now, it’s the right time for me to stop.

Every time I put on the green jersey, I felt the utmost pride and passion to do the country justice. I absolutely loved every minute.

“I dedicated my life to Ireland for 21 years. From when I made my debut at 14 years old for the U17s, to making my senior debut at 17 years old, it’s a journey I’m immensely proud of.

“From cap one to 102, every one meant so much to me. Belting out Amhrán na bhFiann, arm in arm with my teammates and watching the tricolour wave, it never lost its honour.

“I’m so thankful for what my journey with Ireland has given me and for all the life lessons it taught me. I’m also so grateful for all the lifelong friendships it created, all my amazing team-mates that I had the privilege of playing with and all the extraordinary fans whose support I truly valued.

“I look forward to being a supporter again knowing that my heart is full of cherished moments and unforgettable memories.”

FAI Chief Football Officer Marc Canham added: “Diane deserves her place in Irish football history as someone who made a significant impact in an Ireland jersey. Part of the World Cup squad in 2023, she was a key figure in helping that team to forge a legacy that will benefit future generations of those involved in women and girls’ football.”

The news comes on the back of last week’s announcement that Niamh Fahey was calling time on her international football career after 17 years and 115 caps.