Caelan Doris ruled out for up to six months after shoulder surgery

LEINSTER AND IRELAND captain Caelan Doris has been ruled out for between four and six months with a shoulder injury.

Doris underwent surgery on Friday on the injury he sustained during Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat against Northampton Saints at the Aviva Stadium.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old back row had already been definitively ruled out of this summer’s Lions tour having previously been in contention to captain Andy Farrell’s squad in Australia.

Provided he completes his recovery without suffering any significant setbacks, the Mayo native should be fit in time for Ireland’s November internationals.

Meanwhile, ahead of Leinster’s URC Round 18 clash with Glasgow at the Aviva this Saturday, Doris’ fellow back row James Culhane will be assessed for an arm injury, while lock James Ryan came through Saturday’s 12-try demolition of Zebre unscathed.

There were no further updates on Jordan Larmour, Will Connors or Brian Deeny.