Former Dublin GAA star Diarmuid Connolly's hearing for alleged New Year's Eve assault delayed

FORMER DUBLIN GAA star Diarmuid Connolly’s hearing on charges of assaulting two men outside a Dublin pub during New Year’s Eve celebrations has been adjourned for seven weeks.

Connolly, 36, with an address at Collinswood in Beaumont, is accused of assaulting Stephen Grimes and Stephen Kiely at Shantalla Road in Santry on New Year’s Eve in 2022.

Advertisement

He had been summonsed and faced his first appearance at Dublin District Court in February when he was granted an adjournment to get disclosure of prosecution evidence before entering a plea.

The defence had requested any CCTV footage of the incident be made available to his lawyers.

A conviction for this category of assault can mean up to six months in prison per offence.

The case was due to resume today before Judge Michele Finan. However, the prosecution had the hearing put back until 30 May.

He came to the court again today but was not required to give evidence.

Connolly’s outstanding GAA career saw him help Dublin win six All Ireland football championships, 10 Leinster titles and four league titles while also picking up two All Star Awards.

Written by Tom Tuite and posted on TheJournal.ie