'I’d love to play with him again' - Rock on Connolly return after Boston move falls through

DUBLIN STAR DEAN Rock says he would “love to play” with Diarmuid Connolly again and says the door remains open for him to return to the panel.

Rock says the door remains open for Connolly. Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

Connolly was hoping play football for the Donegal Boston club this summer, but was denied entry to the US last week.

The 31-year-old helped the side to the Boston SFC crown last year, but won’t be able to resume playing with them in 2019 after a “small problem” with his ESTA visa prevented him from boarding a flight to America.

The incident forced Connolly to miss an important eligibility deadline, meaning he won’t be joining them this season. It could pave the way for the St Vincent’s star to rejoin the Dublin panel, as they continue their bid to complete an unprecedented five-in-a-row.

“As Jim [Gavin] would always say it’s an open door policy if Diarmuid wants to come back,” says Rock.

“He’s playing well with the club, he’s more than welcome. He’s been a massive player for Dublin down through the years.

He’s one of the best players that I’ve ever played with and I’d consider him a good friend. We’d be delighted if he was to come back and I’d certainly love to play with him again.

“He’s always free to come back and I think Jim has made that well known.

“Jim has always said it’s open throughout the whole year there’s not a stage where he closes it, even in the off-season. That’s just up to Jim himself.

Two-time All-Star Connolly hasn’t featured for the All-Ireland champions since a substitute appearance in a league clash with Mayo last year.

It was reported in February that the key forward was closing in on a return to the Dublin camp, with Connolly apparently attending one-on-one sessions with Dublin GAA’s high performance manager Bryan Cullen.

When asked if Connolly has trained at all with the team this year, Rock replied:

“Not that I know of.”

Rock after Dublin's victory over Meath in the Leinster final. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Dublin became the first inter-county side to complete a provincial nine-in-a-row last month, following a 16-point win over Meath in the Leinster SFC final.

Rock – who was making his return from a dead leg injury – managed to top-score for Dublin with 0-4 despite only being introduced in the 52nd minute of the tie.

Cormac Costello has been performing well in Rock’s absence, and the Ballymun Kickhams star insists that competition for places is a huge benefit to Dublin’s cause.

“I worked hard over the last number of weeks to get back from injury and just delighted to get back on the pitch and put the jersey back on and get 20 minutes and make as big an impact as I possibly can.

There’s always been so much competition on the Dublin squad since I’ve been on it the last number of years. It’s healthy and great and you need it to be successful. To see Cormac do so well for the team is ultimately what it’s all about.

“It’s not about me or any individual. If Cormac’s playing well and scoring the way he’s scoring, it’s going to help Dublin win, I’m delighted with that.”

Dean Rock was at the launch of AIG Ireland’s announcement that the logo of the 20×20 campaign will replace their logo on the front of the Dublin GAA jersey for upcoming ladies’ football, camogie, football & hurling fixtures.

The campaign aims to promote awareness of the “If She Can’t See It, She Can’t Be It” initiative.

