Diarmuid Connolly announces inter-county retirement to bring brilliant Dublin career to a close

DIARMUID CONNOLLY HAS tonight announced his decision to bring the curtain down on a hugely successful career career in Dublin colours.
In a statement released by Dublin GAA, the news of Connolly’s departure was revealed.
Diarmuid Connolly has this evening announced his retirement from inter-county football.— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 30, 2020
Thanks for everything, @dermoc123 💙 pic.twitter.com/9ocvRXh6zw
of the team
COMMENTS (2)