Admin error sees Kerry native step down from Northern Ireland role 24 hours after appointment

DIARMUID O’CARROLL HAS withdrawn his application for the Northern Ireland U19 and U17 manager roles, a day after his appointment had been confirmed by the Irish Football Association (IFA).

O’Carroll, from Killarney, outlined that ‘an administrative error’ prompted the swift U-turn, just 24 hours after the IFA confirmed he had come out on top of a three-man final shortlist, which reportedly included former Cliftonville manager Gerard Lyttle and Doncaster Rovers coach John Schofield.

“After all the joy of the last 48 hours, unfortunately I am now left to express my sincere disappointment,” O’Carroll said in a statement.

“When finalising my contract with the Irish FA, I realised an administrative error on my behalf in my application process which was brought to my attention by the Irish FA.

“This has meant that I have had to withdraw my name from consideration. I’m devastated but I wish the Irish FA and the lucky person who takes the role all the very best. I have no doubt they’ll have huge success.

“I’m very proud that I was offered the position and hopefully a role like this will come my way again in the near future.

“Thanks again for all the messages of support, truly means a lot.”

During his playing career O’Carroll won back-to-back Irish Premiership titles with both Cliftonville and Crusaders, and was capped once for the Republic of Ireland U21s. He had stepped down from his position as Motherwell U20s coach to take the job.

The Irish FA confirmed they will now revisit the pool of other candidates to decide next steps.