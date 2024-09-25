Diarmuid O'Carroll appointed Newcastle United U21 lead coach

KILLARNEY NATIVE DIARMUID O’Carroll has been appointed U21 lead coach with Newcastle United.

The 37-year-old moves from St Mirren, where he was assistant to manager Stephen Robinson.

O’Carroll is also a senior coach for Northern Ireland and will continue with the role under Michael O’Neill.

Born in Kerry, Diarmuid played professionally in Scotland, England, Iceland and Northern Ireland and was capped at U21 level by the Republic of Ireland.

After beginning his coaching career in women’s football with Crusaders and Glentoran, he took on youth coaching positions in the United States and with Motherwell U18s before becoming an assistant to Stephen Robinson at Morecambe and St Mirren.

O’Carroll told Newcastle’s website: “I’m really excited to come in. It’s a role I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into.

“The club speaks for itself in terms of the size, stature and fanbase. It’s a really exciting time now as well with the ownership and everything that is planned going forward.

“The opportunity to come in is something I would’ve never expected, but when it come across my desk, it was a really exciting one and a quick process.”