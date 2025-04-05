LIVE: Leinster v Harlequins, Champions Cup Round of 16

One of the more interesting subplots to this afternoon’s game is the meeting of two of the men vying to be in the mix for the Lions’ out-half position.

Here’s Ciarán Kennedy on Sam Prendergast v Marcus Smith:

Prendergast should have a good platform to run the Leinster attack and he’ll aim to use his strong kicking game to keep his team playing in the right areas of the pitch. Smith will likely have a different remit and could be fighting against the tide as he tries to use his game-breaking qualities to crack the Jacques Nienaber defence.

Orchestrating an unlikely Quins win in Dublin would certainly further his case in that intriguing Lions selection battle, but with Leinster naming a stacked team for this round of 16 clash, the stage looks set for Prendergast to shake off a frustrating end to his first Six Nations campaign.