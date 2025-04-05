LIVE: Leinster v Harlequins, Champions Cup Round of 16

10 mins — Leinster 0-0 Harlequins: Quins try to maul it over but they’re held up over the line by some solid Leinster defence.
From the resulting goalline dropout, Marcus Smith tries a very ambitious/ borderline irresponsible drop goal, but it comes up well short.
6 mins ago
3:10PM
9 mins — Leinster 0-0 Harlequins: Quins are hammering away at the Leinster try line and Jacques Nienaber’s defence holds firm until giving away another penalty. Smith goes to the corner again.
7 mins ago
3:09PM
7 mins — Leinster 0-0 Harlequins: Hugo Keenan times his tackle on Will Evans to perfection, and when the ball pops up into the air, Jamie Osborne juggles it — and very nearly catches it. He must have been thinking about running that one back the length of the pitch. Knocked on, and Quins have the scrum again.
10 mins ago
3:06PM
6 mins — Leinster 0-0 Harlequins: Leinster concede another penalty for sealing off at the breakdown and this time, Marcus Smith kicks it to touch deep into the Leinster 22. Great opportunity here for the visitors.
11 mins ago
3:05PM
4 mins — Leinster 0-0 Harlequins: That was asking for a lot! Halfpenny has the accuracy alright from all of 55m out, but not the distance, and it dies a few yards short of the posts.
11 mins ago
3:05PM
3 mins — Leinster 0-0 Harlequins: Big scrum penalty as referee Pierre Brousset deems the infringement to be on Leinster’s side. Quins have the wind at their back in this first half, and Dombrandt points to the posts. Halfpenny will be kicking from a few yards inside his own half.
13 mins ago
3:03PM
2 mins — Leinster 0-0 Harlequins: Leinster are on the front foot straight away, and go to the front of the lineout with their first throw, and follow it up with a thumping first carry from RG Snyman. Sam Prendergast flings a lovely flat pass to James Lowe out wide, but the Quins defence has the answer to every early question.
Leinster knock it on — Quins scrum.
16 mins ago
3:00PM
KICK OFF: Sam Prendergast kicks towards the Hill 16 end to get us underway in Croker.
22 mins ago
2:54PM
The teams are just lining up in the Croke Park tunnel.
Leinster are 21-point favourites to book their place in next week’s quarter-finals — what do you think?
24 mins ago
2:52PM
One of the more interesting subplots to this afternoon’s game is the meeting of two of the men vying to be in the mix for the Lions’ out-half position.
Prendergast should have a good platform to run the Leinster attack and he’ll aim to use his strong kicking game to keep his team playing in the right areas of the pitch. Smith will likely have a different remit and could be fighting against the tide as he tries to use his game-breaking qualities to crack the Jacques Nienaber defence.
Orchestrating an unlikely Quins win in Dublin would certainly further his case in that intriguing Lions selection battle, but with Leinster naming a stacked team for this round of 16 clash, the stage looks set for Prendergast to shake off a frustrating end to his first Six Nations campaign.
29 mins ago
2:47PM
TEAM NEWS: Plenty of familiar faces in the Quins 23 as well, and head coach Danny Smith has played a bit of a wildcard by moving England international Chandler Cunningham-South from his usual berth in the back row into the second row.
Alex Dombrandt returns to captain the visitors from number eight, while Leigh Halfpenny is in at full-back.
15. Leigh Halfpenny
14. Tyrone Green
13. Oscar Beard
12. Ben Waghorn
11. Nick David
10. Marcus Smith
9. Will Porter
1. Fin Baxter
2. Jack Walker
3. Titi Lamositele
4. Joe Launchbury
5. Chandler Cunningham-South
6. Jack Kenningham
7. Will Evans
8. Alex Dombrandt (capt)
Replacements:
16. Sam Riley
17. Wyn Jones
18. Simon Kerrod
19. Irne Herbst
20. George Hammond
21. Danny Care
22. Jamie Benson
23. Luke Northmore
31 mins ago
2:45PM
TEAM NEWS: In case you missed yesterday’s team announcement, Leinster are LOCKED AND LOADED. Leo Cullen’s made the full 15 changes from last week’s win against the Sharks, and every single member of the Leinster 23 is a senior international. Remarkable.
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jamie Osborne
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Rabah Slimani
4. Joe McCarthy
5. RG Snyman
6. Jack Conan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (capt)
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Jack Boyle
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Ryan Baird
20. Max Deegan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ross Byrne
23. Jordie Barrett
33 mins ago
2:43PM
Good afternoon and welcome to this afternoon’s live coverage of the first Irish involvement in this season’s Champions Cup Round of 16.
And what better way to kick it off than in front of an expected crowd of 55,000+ as Leinster host Harlequins in a sunny Croke Park.
Kick-off on Jones Road is at 3pm. Let’s get to the team news…
Here's Ciarán Kennedy on Sam Prendergast v Marcus Smith:
