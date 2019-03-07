Mayo name two-time Young Footballer of the Year as captain for 2019

Diarmuid O'Connor is the new Mayo captain.

MAYO HAVE NAMED Diarmuid O’Connor as their captain for the 2019 season, with Paddy Durcan taking up the role of vice-captain.

The two-time Young Footballer of the Year will skipper James Horan’s charges having made his senior championship debut against New York in 2014.

And since breaking into the senior side, O’Connor has established himself as a consistent performer for Mayo.

The Ballintubber star recently made a return from a calf problem to captain the side in their Division 1 clash with Galway last weekend, where they suffered a two-point defeat.

Durcan, who is an experienced member of the Mayo defence, has been selected as the team’s vice-captain for the year.

The news of these appointments comes 24 hours after it was reported that Mayo midfielder Seamus O’Shea looks set to miss the rest of the Allianz Football league with an ankle injury.

Mayo will travel to face Kerry on 16 March for a crunch tie in the next round of their Division 1 campaign, where they will be hoping to avoid a third consecutive league defeat.

