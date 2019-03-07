This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo name two-time Young Footballer of the Year as captain for 2019

Diarmuid O’Connor will skipper the county this year with Paddy Durcan taking up the vice-captain role.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 8:19 PM
Diarmuid O'Connor is the new Mayo captain.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MAYO HAVE NAMED Diarmuid O’Connor as their captain for the 2019 season, with Paddy Durcan taking up the role of vice-captain.

The two-time Young Footballer of the Year will skipper James Horan’s charges having made his senior championship debut against New York in 2014.

And since breaking into the senior side, O’Connor has established himself as a consistent performer for Mayo.

The Ballintubber star recently made a return from a calf problem to captain the side in their Division 1 clash with Galway last weekend, where they suffered a two-point defeat.

Durcan, who is an experienced member of the Mayo defence, has been selected as the team’s vice-captain for the year.

Diarmuid O'Connor Source: Mayo GAA Twitter Page.

The news of these appointments comes 24 hours after it was reported that Mayo midfielder Seamus O’Shea looks set to miss the rest of the Allianz Football league with an ankle injury.

Mayo will travel to face Kerry on 16 March for a crunch tie in the next round of their Division 1 campaign, where they will be hoping to avoid a third consecutive league defeat.

