This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 26 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UFC 244 main event back on as Diaz cleared of failing drug test

Diaz has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a drug test showed traces of a banned substance.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 12:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,740 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4868618
Nate Diaz (right) is set to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Nate Diaz (right) is set to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.
Nate Diaz (right) is set to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

NATE DIAZ HAS been cleared of any potential wrongdoing by the UFC following an adverse findings in a pre-fight drug test.

Diaz was scheduled to take part in the main event of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on 2 November, but his fight against Jorge Masvidal appeared to be off when Diaz was told he had tested positive for a banned substance.

The American made the news of his failed test public via social media earlier this week. However the UFC have since confirmed in a statement that Diaz has since been cleared to take part in the main event next weekend.

“The main event of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York will proceed as scheduled,” the statement read.

“Mr. Diaz has not committed an anti-doping violation, has not been provisionally suspended and is not subject to any sanctions.”

USADA had claimed that Diaz’s test had shown trace amounts of androgen receptor module.

Diaz denied the allegation, outlining his strict approach to supplements as well as his vegan diet. 

Two of Diaz’s vegan multivitamin substances were found to be contaminated, but experts confirmed that the amount was not enough to enhance the 34-year-old’s performance.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie