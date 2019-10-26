UFC 244 main event back on as Diaz cleared of failing drug test

Nate Diaz (right) is set to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.

NATE DIAZ HAS been cleared of any potential wrongdoing by the UFC following an adverse findings in a pre-fight drug test.

Diaz was scheduled to take part in the main event of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on 2 November, but his fight against Jorge Masvidal appeared to be off when Diaz was told he had tested positive for a banned substance.

The American made the news of his failed test public via social media earlier this week. However the UFC have since confirmed in a statement that Diaz has since been cleared to take part in the main event next weekend.

“The main event of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York will proceed as scheduled,” the statement read.

“Mr. Diaz has not committed an anti-doping violation, has not been provisionally suspended and is not subject to any sanctions.”

USADA had claimed that Diaz’s test had shown trace amounts of androgen receptor module.

Diaz denied the allegation, outlining his strict approach to supplements as well as his vegan diet.

Two of Diaz’s vegan multivitamin substances were found to be contaminated, but experts confirmed that the amount was not enough to enhance the 34-year-old’s performance.