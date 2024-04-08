England's Dickson to referee Leinster's meeting with La Rochelle

ENGLISH REFEREE KARL Dickson will take charge of Leinster’s meeting with La Rochelle in the Champions Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

EPCR has confirmed the match officials for this weekend’s knock-out games, with Dickson on the whistle for the big rematch between back-to-back champions La Rochelle and the team they beat in both finals.

Dickson will be supported by assistant referees Luke Pearce and Andrew Jackson, with Tom Foley on television match official [TMO] duty at the Aviva Stadium.

Irish referee Chris Busby has been appointed to the clash between Toulouse and Exeter in France on Sunday, with his fellow IRFU officials Andrew Brace and Eoghan Cross as assistant referees and Mark Patton acting as the TMO.

Andrea Piardi of Italy is the man in the middle for Bordeaux’s home tie against Harlequins on Saturday afternoon, with Federico Vedovelli, Gianluca Gnecchi, and Stefano Penne completing an all-Italian match officials team.

The experienced Mathieu Raynal will adjudicate Northampton’s home clash against the Bulls on Sunday evening, supported by fellow French officials Ludovic Cayre, Luc Ramos, and Thomas Charabas.

Ulster’s Challenge Cup quarter-final visit to Clermont on Saturday afternoon will be refereed by Christophe Ridley of England, with Joe James, Hamish Smales, and Dean Richards also involved.

Scotland’s Mike Adamson is in charge for Connacht’s clash away to Benetton on Sunday afternoon, supported by Ruairidh Campbell, Sam Grove-White, and Hollie Davidson.

Matthew Carley will referee Sharks v Edinburgh, with Pierre Brousset in charge for Gloucester v Ospreys.