Dickson and Waddilove take second in final race at 49er World Championships

ROBERT DICKSON AND Sean Waddilove produced a strong finish to take second place in the Gold Fleet race at the 49er World Championship in Lanzarote.

After a tricky couple of days racing amid challenging winds, the Irish duo came good on the final day to end their championship on a high.

Dickson and Waddilove engaged in a tense battle with French duo Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin, who went on to win the event.

The Irish pair reached the first mark in the lead before Fischer and Pequin took control.

Dickson and Waddilove moved back into the lead entering the final two legs, but a tight battle ended with the French boat taking first place, and leading the overall standings.

Dickson and Waddilove were 25th overall, and are level on points for the Irish selection trials – which continue with French Olympic Week at the end of April – with Séafra Guilfoyle and Johnny Durcan, who placed 31st in Lanzarote.