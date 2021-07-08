Membership : Access or Sign Up
French FA took 'three minutes' to make decision on Deschamps' future

Deschamps will see out his contract, which runs until the end of next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

By AFP Thursday 8 Jul 2021, 5:00 PM
Deschamps: 'A winner with an unrivalled record'.
Image: VADIM GHIRDA
Image: VADIM GHIRDA

THE DECISION TO keep Didier Deschamps as France coach was made in “three minutes” despite the world champions’ early exit at Euro 2020, French football federation president Noel Le Graet said.

Deschamps, who has been in charge of the national team since 2012, led France to their second World Cup title in Russia three years ago, but saw his side knocked out of the Euro in the last 16 by Switzerland on penalties.

“The question was settled in three minutes,” Le Graet, who had previously said he would need to talk to Deschamps, told Le Figaro.

“His will to continue is very strong, mine (for him to continue) was too.

“I have infinite confidence in this man. There’s no debate. He’s a winner with an unrivalled record.

“He’s a coach loyal to the federation and held in great esteem by his players.”

Deschamps is under contract until the end of next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

France next play three 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September, before facing Belgium the following month in the Nations League semi-finals in Turin.

© – AFP, 2021


