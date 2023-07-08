Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Diego Llorente (file pic).
# Transfer News
Diego Llorente leaves Leeds
The 29-year-old returns to Roma having spent the second half of last season with the Italian club.
1 hour ago

LEEDS DEFENDER Diego Llorente has rejoined Roma on loan until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Llorente, 29, spent the second half of last season with the Italian club, making 12 appearances in all competitions.

Leeds, relegated from the Premier League in May, said: “He now heads back to the Italian capital for a second stint and we wish Diego good luck during his time with Roma.”

More departures are expected from Elland Road following Leeds’ return to the Sky Bet Championship, with fellow defender Robin Koch joining Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan earlier this week.

Leeds appointed former Celtic head of football operations Nick Hammond as interim football advisor last month and former Norwich boss Daniel Farke was installed as head coach earlier this week.

Author
Press Association
