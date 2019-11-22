This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Diego Maradona returns as coach of Argentine club two days after leaving

‘Achieving political unity in the club’ appears to be the reason behind the dramatic U-turn.

By AFP Friday 22 Nov 2019, 8:07 AM
28 minutes ago 546 Views 1 Comment
Back at it: Diego Maradona.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Back at it: Diego Maradona.
Back at it: Diego Maradona.
Image: DPA/PA Images

ARGENTINE LEGEND DIEGO Maradona has announced that he will return as coach of Superliga side Gimnasia, just two days after resigning.

“I am very happy to be able to announce that I will remain coach of Gimnasia,” he wrote on social media, noting that his about-face comes after “we finally achieved political unity in the club.”

Maradona had explained he was no longer keen on remaining at the club after its president Gabriel Pellegrino, the man who brought him back to Argentine football, pulled out of running for re-election as the side’s president next Saturday.

However, thousands of supporters demonstrated in front of its headquarters demanding that he return to his post.

The 59-year-old former Argentina captain and coach took over at Gimnasia in early September, when it was bottom of the 24-club Superliga.

“I hope (the leaders) will provide reinforcements they promised me,” Maradona wrote.

The World Cup winner was hailed as a hero on his return to Argentine football after years coaching abroad but he had a limited impact in La Plata.

Gimnasia won three of its eight matches with him in charge, all of them away, while they lost five, four of them at home.

 © – AFP, 2019

