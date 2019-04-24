A first look at the eagerly-anticipated Diego Maradona film by 'Senna' and 'Amy' director

Maradona in action for Napoli in 1987. Source: EMPICS Sport

AWARD-WINNING DIRECTOR Asif Kapadia is behind a new documentary about one of the greatest-ever footballers to grace the game — Diego Armando Maradona.

Having earned critical acclaim for his work on ‘Senna’ and ‘Amy’, both of which tell the story of immensely-talented individuals who tragically die young (Formula One driver Ayrton Senna and singer Amy Winehouse), the British filmmaker has turned his attention to troubled Argentine legend Maradona.

The film has been put together from over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from Maradona’s personal archive, and it premieres at the Cannes Film Festival next month before being released in cinemas in June.

“The Diego idea actually came about a long time ago, before I’d made Senna,” Kapadia told The Guardian in 2017.

He was in the ether in my brain as a character. In my mind, this is the third part of a trilogy of child geniuses and fame, and the effect it can have, and what they mean to their country and what they mean to people.

“Again, another person in various ways who felt like he was fighting a system.”

The first trailer has just landed. Although the short clip doesn’t give a huge amount away, it shows the state of hysteria the city of Naples was in when Maradona arrived from Barcelona in 1984.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: