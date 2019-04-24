This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A first look at the eagerly-anticipated Diego Maradona film by 'Senna' and 'Amy' director

Featuring previously unseen footage, the documentary will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 12:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,831 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4604444

Soccer - Italian Serie A - Napoli v Fiorentina Maradona in action for Napoli in 1987. Source: EMPICS Sport

AWARD-WINNING DIRECTOR Asif Kapadia is behind a new documentary about one of the greatest-ever footballers to grace the game — Diego Armando Maradona. 

Having earned critical acclaim for his work on ‘Senna’ and ‘Amy’, both of which tell the story of immensely-talented individuals who tragically die young (Formula One driver Ayrton Senna and singer Amy Winehouse), the British filmmaker has turned his attention to troubled Argentine legend Maradona.

The film has been put together from over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from Maradona’s personal archive, and it premieres at the Cannes Film Festival next month before being released in cinemas in June. 

“The Diego idea actually came about a long time ago, before I’d made Senna,” Kapadia told The Guardian in 2017.

He was in the ether in my brain as a character. In my mind, this is the third part of a trilogy of child geniuses and fame, and the effect it can have, and what they mean to their country and what they mean to people.

“Again, another person in various ways who felt like he was fighting a system.”

The first trailer has just landed. Although the short clip doesn’t give a huge amount away, it shows the state of hysteria the city of Naples was in when Maradona arrived from Barcelona in 1984.  

Source: Diego Maradona Oficial/YouTube

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie