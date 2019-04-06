This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 6 April, 2019
Diego Maradona to quit Mexican second-division side over 'referee bias'

The 58-year-old made the decision on Friday following a 1-1 draw with Venados.

By AFP Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 1:48 PM
1 hour ago 995 Views 1 Comment
Diego Maradona (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images
Diego Maradona (file pic).
Diego Maradona (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images

ARGENTINA GREAT DIEGO Maradona said he will quit his job at Mexican second-division club Dorados at the end of the season over perceived refereeing bias against his team.

The 58-year-old Maradona made the decision on Friday following a 1-1 draw with Venados, claiming his touchline presence led to decisions going against his team.

“Once it (the Clausura) is finished, I will leave Dorados,” Maradona said at a news conference. “I’m very sorry about it, but that’s my decision.”

Maradona, who won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina, said he would ask for a meeting with the club president to notify him of his decision and the reason behind it.

At the root of his anger on Friday was a “very clear” penalty that was not awarded to his side.

“Do you know why the referee didn’t give it? Maradona asked reporters. “Because you’re going to say tomorrow that it’s because it’s Maradona team.”

Dorados extended their unbeaten run in the league to eight games and sit third in the standings, having lost to leaders Atletico San Luis in December’s Apertura final.

- © AFP, 2019

AFP

