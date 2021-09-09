Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dillane to start as Connacht make six changes for visit of London Irish

Declan Kidney’s side will be at the Sportsground tomorrow evening for a pre-season friendly.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 9 Sep 2021, 6:29 PM
Ultan Dillane and Cian Prendergast pictured during a Connacht training session this afternoon in Galway.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has selected a squad of 28 players for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against London Irish [KO 5.30pm, live stream via Connacht Rugby on YouTube and Facebook].

The meeting with Declan Kidney’s side is set to attract the largest attendance to the Sportsground since February 2020, with 50% of the venue’s capacity in use.

The inclusion of Ireland international Ultan Dillane in the second row is one of six changes to the Connacht starting XV from last weekend’s defeat to Worcester Warriors.

Jack Aungier, Paul Boyle, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Tom Daly and South African newcomer Shayne Bolton, who’s Irish-qualified, have also been drafted in.

Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Niall Murray, Jarrad Butler, Matt Healy, Sammy Arnold and Tom Farrell make way, as Connacht continue preparations for their United Rugby Championship opener away to Cardiff on 24 September.

Connacht (v London Irish):

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Diarmuid Kilgallen
13. Shayne Bolton
12. Tom Daly
11. John Porch
10. Jack Carty (captain)
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Jordan Duggan
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Jack Aungier
4. Oisin Dowling
5. Ultan Dillane
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Conor Oliver
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan
17. Matthew Burke
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Niall Murray
20. Eoghan Masterson
21. Ciaran Booth
22. Jarrad Butler
23. Colm Reilly
24. Conor Fitzgerald
25. Sammy Arnold
26. Ben O’Donnell
27. Peter Sullivan
28. Oran McNulty

