Dillane to start as Connacht make six changes for visit of London Irish

Ultan Dillane and Cian Prendergast pictured during a Connacht training session this afternoon in Galway.

Ultan Dillane and Cian Prendergast pictured during a Connacht training session this afternoon in Galway.

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has selected a squad of 28 players for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against London Irish [KO 5.30pm, live stream via Connacht Rugby on YouTube and Facebook].

The meeting with Declan Kidney’s side is set to attract the largest attendance to the Sportsground since February 2020, with 50% of the venue’s capacity in use.

The inclusion of Ireland international Ultan Dillane in the second row is one of six changes to the Connacht starting XV from last weekend’s defeat to Worcester Warriors.

Jack Aungier, Paul Boyle, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Tom Daly and South African newcomer Shayne Bolton, who’s Irish-qualified, have also been drafted in.

Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Niall Murray, Jarrad Butler, Matt Healy, Sammy Arnold and Tom Farrell make way, as Connacht continue preparations for their United Rugby Championship opener away to Cardiff on 24 September.

Connacht (v London Irish):

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Diarmuid Kilgallen

13. Shayne Bolton

12. Tom Daly

11. John Porch

10. Jack Carty (captain)

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Jack Aungier

4. Oisin Dowling

5. Ultan Dillane

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

Get exclusive

rugby analysis Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella Become a Member

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Matthew Burke

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Niall Murray

20. Eoghan Masterson

21. Ciaran Booth

22. Jarrad Butler

23. Colm Reilly

24. Conor Fitzgerald

25. Sammy Arnold

26. Ben O’Donnell

27. Peter Sullivan

28. Oran McNulty