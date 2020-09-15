This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Advertisement

Whyte handed November rematch with Povetkin after KO loss

The British heavyweight suffered defeat to the Russian in August.

By Press Association Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 5:01 PM
15 minutes ago 107 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5205481
The pair before their first bout.
Image: Martin Rickett
The pair before their first bout.
The pair before their first bout.
Image: Martin Rickett

DILLIAN WHYTE WILL get the chance to avenge his stunning knockout defeat to Alexander Povetkin in a rematch on 21 November, Matchroom Boxing has announced.

British heavyweight Whyte’s hopes of a world-title shot were blown away by Povetkin in August when he was knocked out in the fifth round having dominated the fight.

“I’m over the moon to have the rematch,” said Whyte. “As soon as I got out of the ring, I was looking for confirmation that the fight would be on. I can’t wait to get back in the ring and get back what is rightfully mine.

“I’m looking to do what I said I would the first time, and that’s beat Alexander Povetkin.”

The first fight was staged as part of Matchroom’s Fight Camp, which was held at its headquarters in Brentwood, Essex, and the venue for Whyte-Povetkin II has yet to be confirmed.

“I’m excited to announce our latest shows as we continue to bring boxing back during these unprecedented times,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.

It’s so important to continue the momentum and as we leave behind an epic Fight Camp series, we now hope to see fans return to arenas.

“As those talks continue with the government, we are committed to running these shows with or without fans.”

London fighter Whyte, 32, appeared to be closing in on a WBC world heavyweight title fight in their first clash when Povetkin produced an explosive left uppercut to end the fight.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“There won’t be any major adjustments, but I just need to be more switched on and not get distracted,” Whyte said.

“He was able to use his experience against me. I will be a lot more focused and sharper in the rematch. I’m coming to win and knock him out. I’m coming to even the score and the only way to do that is by knocking him out.”

Povetkin, 41, who lost to Anthony Joshua in a world heavyweight title fight at Wembley in 2018, is now the holder of the WBC interim heavyweight title after stopping Whyte.

“As I said before the first fight, and after it too, Dillian Whyte is a good, strong boxer,” Povetkin said.

“I will be ready to enter the ring on 21 November. I hope it will be another beautiful fight for the fans.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie