Monday 25 February, 2019
McGregor's teammate Danis hit with seven-month suspension over UFC 229 brawl

The Bellator fighter has also been fined $7,500 over the incident.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 25 Feb 2019, 7:51 PM
40 minutes ago 1,264 Views 3 Comments
Danis pictured alongside McGregor in 2016.
Image: ©INPHO/Tom Hogan
Danis pictured alongside McGregor in 2016.
Image: ©INPHO/Tom Hogan

DILLON DANIS HAS been hit with a seven-month suspension for his role in the melee which erupted after Conor McGregor’s clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

The Bellator welterweight and cornerman for the Crumlin fighter, has also been fined $7,500 over the incident which marred Nurmagomedov’s fourth-round submission victory at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission have imposed the ban which applies retroactively from the date of the event on 6 October 2018 and will run until 6 May.

Moments after Nurmagomedov defended his UFC lightweight title, the Russian leapt from the cage and attempted to attack Danis. A fracas involving members of both teams then ensued.

There were also chaotic scenes at the venue in Las Vegas which led to the Nevada State Athletic Commission conducting an investigation.

Danis reportedly provoked Nurmagomedov, a devout Muslim, with a racial slur, but the 25-year-old has strenuously denied those allegations.

Nurmagomedov received a retroactive nine-month suspension and a fine of $500,000 — a quarter of his disclosed purse of $2million for his role in the brawl, while McGregor received a six-month ban and a $50,000 fine.

Nurmagomedov’s team-mates, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov, were both given one-year suspensions and fines of $25,000 for their involvement in the incident. 

Those punishments were handed out in January of this year.

Danis made his professional MMA debut under the umbrella of the Bellator promotion last year.

