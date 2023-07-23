'Disgrace' GAA did not allow players to support Dillon Quirke Foundation, says Joe Canning

JOE CANNING HAS criticised the GAA for not allowing Limerick and Tipperary players to wear jersies promoting the Dillon Quirke Foundation during their Munster Championship game last May.

Canning was speaking on the Sunday Game tonight about the standout moments of the year.

Limerick and Tipperary had agreed to wear special jerseys bearing the Dillon Quirke Foundation’s logo for their Munster Championship clash at Semple Stadium on 21 May in memory of the Premier hurler who died while playing at the same venue last August. But the sides were not allowed due to the GAA’s ban teams from promoting charities on their jerseys.

“When Limerick played Tipperary and they weren’t to wear the sponsor jersey, that for me would have been my moment of the a year. And it is in a way that Limerick and Tipp, they still wore their (Dillon Quirke Foundation) training gear for warm-ups,” Canning said.

“We said it at the day, it was a bit of a disgrace that the GAA did not allow them to support because Dillon Quirke gave his life to the GAA. And that for me was a wrong thing by the GAA this year, and it should it should be highlighted here tonight and even further afield again.

“That young fella lost his life on the hurling pitch, on that pitch in Thurles, and what they done to the foundation, the family, the disrespect they showed by not allowing that . . . and in fairness to both Limerick and Tipperary, they done themselves proud that night.”