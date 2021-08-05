Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 5 August 2021
Advertisement

Dina Asher-Smith eyeing relay redemption at Tokyo 2020 as new British record set

The 25-year-old pulled out of the 200m and failed to reach the 100m final last week after suffering a hamstring injury in June.

By Press Association Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 3:46 AM
31 minutes ago 61 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5514968
Dina Asher-Smith (file photo)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Dina Asher-Smith (file photo)
Dina Asher-Smith (file photo)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DINA ASHER-SMTH insisted she has moved on from her Olympic agony and is eyeing relay redemption after returning to the track.

The 25-year-old saw her Games wrecked by a hamstring injury she suffered in June and pulled out of the 200 metres after failing to reach the 100m final last week.

She made her comeback on Thursday to help the 4x100m relay team set a new British record of 41.55 seconds to win their heat and reach the final.

The world 200m champion said: “It (winning a medal) would be absolutely amazing but again that is not the thing I think about right now. It is about staying focused.

“That is where my head has been for the past week. It hasn’t been in what happened. It hasn’t been about the 100m or 200m. It has been about me getting back on the training track and making sure I bring my absolute A-game to this race.

“Of course, it (a medal) would mean incredible things to everybody. We are the bronze medallists in Rio. It would be amazing for us to get another medal again, for all of us, for all of our lives, for all of our individual dreams and aspirations.

“To get that we have to stay focused and make sure we execute and do what needs to be done.

“After the 100m I did say there was no way I wasn’t going to be here for the 4x100m girls. I only had one day off then John (Blackie, coach) had me back on the training track.

“Essentially all I need is a few more weeks and sessions. He was saying if I had a few more days it would have been the 100m final, another week and it would have been 10.8. It’s one of those things where I’m chasing times.”

The British team qualified for Friday’s final fastest, ahead of the USA and Germany and Asha Philip, a member of the squad who won bronze in Brazil, believes they will challenge again.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“A medal is definitely on the cards for us. I never like to jinx it but seeing that and the time…,” she said, with Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Daryll Neita completing the squad.

“I saw Dina get the baton and she is sprinting round that bend and we know how great she is on that top bend. Daryll was capable of bringing it home.

“It was a good race, a nice warm-up for us. We were up at 4am, on the 6.40am bus and started warming up at 7.30am. All these times we haven’t seen in a while.

“It was great for us and to come out with that time, it gives us energy and we’re going to come out tomorrow with the same energy.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie