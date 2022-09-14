Dinamo Zagreb fan stabbed ahead of Champions League clash with AC Milan

The outside of the San Siro.

A DINAMO ZAGREB fan was stabbed ahead of the Croatian team’s Champions League clash at AC Milan, according to reports in Italy on Wednesday.

News agency AGI says a 39-year-old man was knifed in the buttocks as two Dinamo fans were attacked near the San Siro stadium which is hosting the Group E match.

Police in Milan said on Wednesday evening that 36 Dinamo fans had been intercepted, with 23 charged “for a variety of offences” and 20 handed stadium bans.

Italian media reported that earlier on Wednesday 14 Dinamo supporters were caught by police with knives, flares and a telescopic baton.

A video published on social media appeared to show a group of Dinamo supporters dressed in black and making Nazi salutes as they made their way towards the stadium.

Police had predicted potential trouble, closing a big chunk of the San Siro near the away section in order to minimise clashes between home supporters and the around 4,000 Dinamo fans present at the game.

