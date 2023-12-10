Castlehaven claim Munster title with dramatic penalty shootout win over Dingle

Castlehaven 0-13

Dingle 0-13

(Castlehaven win penalty shootout 4-3)

A MARATHON MATCH ended with a torrential downpour and Cork’s Castlehaven celebrating a famous Munster senior title win.

In an extraordinary ending, Damien Cahalane saved the last regulation penalty in the shootout and then scored the sudden death winner as Castlehaven were crowned senior champions in the province for first time since 1997. Castlehaven won the shootout 4-3, Mikey Geaney seeing his late effort fly wide for Dingle.

It was a game where Dingle produced a significant scoring burst at the start of extra-time. Paul Geaney boomed over a rousing point after 13 seconds, followed up later by converting a free from the left wing. Then Tom O’Sullivan palmed over under pressure after a counter-attack, Castlehaven relieved that a goal did not result from their turnover. It left Dingle 0-13 to 0-10 clear, yet Castlehaven displayed superb resolve to force penalties.

Mark Collins lofted over a stunning point in the 73rd minute before Cathal Maguire produced a couple of heroic interventions, sweeping over scores in the 82nd and 83rd minutes to tie the game at 0-13 apiece.

The game was a real arm wrestle on a day of wretched weather. Brian Hurley dug his team out of a hole in normal time, clipping over the last-gasp free, awarded for a foul on Conor Cahalane, that sent a gruelling contest to extra-time.

Conor Geaney showed a burst of acceleration a few minutes previously that led to the awarding of the free that he converted to edge Dingle ahead 0-10 to 0-9. But just as the outcome seemed wrapped up, the West Kerry men were pegged back by their West Cork counterparts.

From the start the game was a grind for the players on the pitch, the floodlights turned on early to illuminate a dreary December afternoon. The patch along the sideline in front of the Mick Mackey Stand was soaked in water, the pools proving difficult for ball control for several players in that sector.

Dingle's Paul Geaney with Damien Cahalane and Mark Collins of Castlehaven.

Yet in the face of those challenging conditions, the fare was decent in the first half and there was a sprinkling of finely-taken points. It could have degenerated into a low-scoring scrap but there were 11 white flags raised by the break, the last of those a close-range free from Conor Geaney that nudged Dingle ahead 0-6 to 0-5. Castlehaven had the best goal chance, the West Cork men seeing Sean Browne charge through after five minutes before unleashing a strike that flew high and against the upright before rebounding to the grateful Dingle defence.

Dylan Geaney celebrates scoring a point for Dingle.

Castlehaven had to absorb their share of setbacks. Michael Hurley, who entered the encounter on a run of sensational scoring showings, went off with a leg injury in the 25th minute. In first-half injury-time, Conor Cahalane had to depart after shipping a knock, but a phase of respite helped him and he emerged again off the bench early in the second half.

Either side of Hurley’s withdrawal, Dingle clipped over points courtesy of Matthew Flaherty and Paul Geaney. The Castlehaven response was impressive with Brian Hurley and Cathal Maguire, the contributors of their five first-half points, both on target from play in the deteriorating conditions. They were adrift at the break on the scoreboard but still within touching distance of their opponents.

A view of wet conditions at the stadium before the game.

Scorers for Castlehaven: Brian Hurley 0-7 (0-4f, 0-1 45), Cathal Maguire 0-4, Mark Collins 0-2.

Scorers for Dingle: Conor Geaney 0-4 (0-3f), Paul Geaney 0-4 (0-3f), Niall Geaney 0-1, Conor Flannery 0-1, Matthew Flaherty 0-1, Dylan Geaney 0-1, Tom O’Sullivan 0-1.

Dingle

1. Gavin H Curran

6. Conor Flannery, 4. Tom O’Sullivan, 2. Tom Leo O’Sullivan,

3. Darragh O’Sullivan, 7. Brian O’Connor, 5. Niall Geaney,

8. Barry Dan O’Sullivan, 9. Billy O’Connor

13. Micheál Flannery, 11. Paul Geaney (captain), 12. Matthew Flaherty

10. Mikey Geaney, 15. Dylan Geaney, 14. Conor Geaney,

Subs

17. Conor O’Sullivan for Darragh O’Sullivan (inj) (46)

18. Tadhg Browne for Micheál Flannery (52)

20. Paul Devane for Conor Geaney (inj) (69)

22. Brian Devane for Flaherty (74)

21. Breandán Kelliher for Billy O’Connor (82)

Castlehaven

1. Darragh Cahalane

2. Johnny O’Regan, 6. Damien Cahalane, 4. Ronan Walsh

5. Thomas O’Mahony, 3. Rory Maguire, 13. Cathal Maguire

18. Ciarán O’Sullivan, 8. Conor Cahalane

10. Jack O’Neill, 7. Mark Collins (captain), 12. Sean Browne

11. Brian Hurley, 15. Michael Hurley, 14. Jack Cahalane

Subs

20. Jamie O’Driscoll for Michael Hurley (inj) (25)

9. Andrew Whelton for Conor Cahalane (inj) (32)

8. Conor Cahalane for Browne (36)

22. Conor O’Driscoll for O’Sullivan (52)

21. Michael Maguire for O’Neill (63)

Jack O’Neill back on start of extra-time, Castlehaven restored to 15 men.

18. Ciaran O’Sullivan for Conor O’Driscoll (start of extra-time)

17. Robbie Minihane for O’Sullivan (70)

24. Roland Whelton for O’Neill (78)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)