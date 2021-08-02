Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 2 August 2021
Irish diver Oliver Dingley bows out in Tokyo

The Irish diver’s form deserted him at the Aquatics Centre as he scored 335 overall.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Aug 2021, 9:42 AM
1 hour ago 1,474 Views 0 Comments
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Oliver Dingley has failed to qualify from the men’s 3m preliminary round in Tokyo. 

Dingley scored 335 overall to finish 25th. The top 18 qualified for tomorrow’s semi-final. 

The Team Ireland diver started with an inward two and a half somersault with a difficulty of 3.0. He was given 7.0 from the top three-scoring judges for 63 overall. By the end of the first round, he was tied in 22nd position. 

The second round was a big disappointment after over-rotating in his jump. That was scored 40.30. The third was an improvement but once again the 28-year old spun forward. With a higher degree of difficulty, including two and a half somersaults and two twists, he scored 59.50. 

Dingley continued to struggle to come out of the dives. His fourth was a lower difficulty of 3.0. The two and a half somersault back dive earned 54.0.

It was a frustrating event for the Irish Diver who claimed eighth in 2016 Rio final. In his final two rounds, he scored 57.00 with a reverse two and a half somersaults and a 61.20 with a two and a half somersaults with one and a half twists.

China’s Zongyuan Wang, who won gold in the men’s synchronized 3m springboard last week, is the current gold medal favourite after scoring 531.30 overall.  

