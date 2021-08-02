Irish diver Oliver Dingley bows out in Tokyo

Oliver Dingley has failed to qualify from the men’s 3m preliminary round in Tokyo.

Dingley scored 335 overall to finish 25th. The top 18 qualified for tomorrow’s semi-final.

The Team Ireland diver started with an inward two and a half somersault with a difficulty of 3.0. He was given 7.0 from the top three-scoring judges for 63 overall. By the end of the first round, he was tied in 22nd position.

The second round was a big disappointment after over-rotating in his jump. That was scored 40.30. The third was an improvement but once again the 28-year old spun forward. With a higher degree of difficulty, including two and a half somersaults and two twists, he scored 59.50.

Dingley continued to struggle to come out of the dives. His fourth was a lower difficulty of 3.0. The two and a half somersault back dive earned 54.0.

It was a frustrating event for the Irish Diver who claimed eighth in 2016 Rio final. In his final two rounds, he scored 57.00 with a reverse two and a half somersaults and a 61.20 with a two and a half somersaults with one and a half twists.

China’s Zongyuan Wang, who won gold in the men’s synchronized 3m springboard last week, is the current gold medal favourite after scoring 531.30 overall.