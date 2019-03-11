This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bohs hitman Corcoran named LOI Player of the Month after fast start to new season

The striker netted three times during the opening weeks of the 2019 campaign.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 11 Mar 2019, 1:32 PM
BOHEMIANS STRIKER DINNY Corcoran has been named SSE Airtricity League/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for February after helping his side to a fast start to the new season.

Corcoran netted three times during the opening weeks of the campaign, including the winner in the Dublin derby victory over Shamrock Rovers, as Bohs secured three wins and two draws from their first five Premier Division outings.

Dinny Corcoran celebrates scoring the first goal from a penalty Corcoran netted the winner in the Dublin derby last month. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The 30-year-old, who has been a consistently prolific goalscorer for Keith Long’s side over the last two seasons, claimed the monthly prize ahead of team-mate James Talbot, who finished runner-up, and Ciaron Harkin of Derry City in third. 

“It’s great to win the award,” Corcoran said. “Personal achievements are always good, but more importantly we’ve had a great start to the season as a team and hopefully we can push on and get more points on the board now.

“I’m feeling good and I had the perfect start to the season personally with the three goals. We also kept three clean sheets in those games, which is nice.”

Bohs, who sit second and just two points off early pacesetters Rovers after five rounds of action, travel to Turner’s Cross to face Cork City on Friday night.

“We lost three or four big players last season, but I think Keith must be used to it at this stage as it has been happening regularly over the last few years due to other teams having more money,” Corcoran added.

SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month for February The Bohs striker receives his award from Leanne Sheill of SSE Airtricity. Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

“We’ve improved the squad well with a number of young lads coming home from England who are eager to prove themselves in this league. So far, so good.”

