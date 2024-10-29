Liverpool forward Diogo Jota out until after November international break

LIVERPOOL EXPECT TO be without forward Diogo Jota until after next month’s international break.

The Portuguese star had been in good form with four goals this season but he was forced off with an injury during the victory over Chelsea earlier this month and boss Arne Slot revealed the bad news ahead of the Reds’ Carabao Cup clash with Brighton on Wednesday.

As well as cup and league matches against Brighton, Jota is also set to miss the Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen and the Premier League visit of Aston Villa.

Goalkeeper Alisson remains sidelined, with Caoimhín Kelleher enjoying an extended run in the side.

Midfielder Harvey Elliott, who has made only one appearance this season because of a fractured foot, will also remain out until late November but Conor Bradley could return against Brighton on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa’s struggles continue, with the Italian forward beset by injury problems.

Slot does not want to put a time frame on a potential return, saying: “He goes a bit up and down so sometimes he’s there with us training for a few days and then he goes out for an injury again.

“I don’t want to put days or weeks on it because I think we just have to make sure he gets in the best possible shape and don’t put any pressure on him.”

Slot brushed off suggestions he could return to Italy on loan in January, adding: “That hasn’t gone through my mind at all.

“I think first and foremost is that he gets fit again and then we can see where he is. We’re trying to find the right way of building him up without overloading him. That has been difficult until now but I have full confidence that that will happen.”

Slot changed virtually his entire team for the 5-1 win over West Ham in the previous round of the League Cup but does not expect to do the same this time.

“I don’t think it’s possible to do the same as we did against West Ham for the simple reason that we’ve got some injuries so we don’t have maybe enough players to change them all – if I wanted that,” he said.

“We’ve played on Sunday against Arsenal, yesterday there was mostly recovery for everyone so today we will find out how they all are then we have to make a decision who’s going to start.”

One player who is in line to feature is Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo, whose only start this season so far came against the Hammers.

Slot praised Endo’s attitude, saying: “We will need him during the season and therefore he needs once in a while playing time as well. Fortunately he has this playing time with the national team but it helps if he once in a while gets a game with us as well. I really liked him against West Ham.

“And what I admire about him, or what I respect about him, is his personality because two times he had to come in five minutes before the end and, in my managerial career, I sometimes have seen that players, if they come in five minutes before the end, they come in with a face like this (sulking) and play like that.

“But every time when we need him, even if it’s for five minutes, he shows up for the team, for his team-mates and for himself, so I think also for that reason he deserves to play tomorrow.”