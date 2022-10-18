Membership : Access or Sign Up
Liverpool and Portugal forward Jota ruled out of the World Cup

The 25-year-old picked up a calf injury in Sunday’s win over Manchester City.

Diogo Jota being stretched off the pitch over the weekend.
Image: PA
Image: PA

PORTUGAL FORWARD DIOGO Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup with a calf injury, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said this afternoon. 

The 25-year-old picked up the injury in the closing minutes of his side’s 1-0 Premier League win against champions Manchester City on Sunday.

“Not good news about Diogo, yes he will miss the World Cup,” Klopp said at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s home match against West Ham.

“Pretty serious injury of the calf muscle. Sad news for the boy, us and Portugal.”

