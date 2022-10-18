Liverpool and Portugal forward Jota ruled out of the World Cup

Diogo Jota being stretched off the pitch over the weekend.

PORTUGAL FORWARD DIOGO Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup with a calf injury, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said this afternoon.

The 25-year-old picked up the injury in the closing minutes of his side’s 1-0 Premier League win against champions Manchester City on Sunday.

“Not good news about Diogo, yes he will miss the World Cup,” Klopp said at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s home match against West Ham.

“Pretty serious injury of the calf muscle. Sad news for the boy, us and Portugal.”

