Disappointment for Ciara McGing as Irish star misses out on chance to secure Olympics spot

THERE WAS disappointment today for Ireland’s Ciara McGing as she missed out on a chance to secure a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Competing at the Platform Preliminaries in the Doha World Aquatics Championships, McGing needed a top-18 finish to qualify for Monday’s semi-final.

So the 22-year-old’s 26th-place finish with an overall score of 243.20 was not enough, as she missed out on an opportunity to secure a place at the Olympic Games.

The London-born athlete, who qualifies to represent Ireland through her Mayo-born grandparents, was left to rue an error in her third dive, registering just 28 points for a reverse 2 ½ somersaults.

It proved pivotal as she missed out on a semi-final spot by 20 points.

McGing still managed to record her best score from her final two dives — 62.40 points for a back 2 ½ somersaults, 1 ½ twists and 58 points for a back two and a half somersaults — but it wasn’t to be for the Irish star.

18-year-old Jake Passmore will be the next Irish athlete involved when he features in the 3M Springboard on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, in the women’s equivalent competition, Clare Cryan is due to compete next on Thursday.

13 Irish athletes, including Mona McSharry and Daniel Wiffen, will compete in swimming at the World Aquatics Championships, which takes place between 11 and 18 February.