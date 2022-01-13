Disappointment for Dublin-born Roberto Lopes as Cape Verde beaten

THERE WAS disappointment for Dublin-born defender Roberto Lopes this evening, as Cape Verde were beaten 1-0 by Burkina Faso this evening.

The Shamrock Rovers star put in a strong display, completing 90 minutes, but could not prevent his side’s defeat.

It means both teams go into the final game on three points, as they aim to join group leaders Cameroon in the knockout stages.

More to follow

