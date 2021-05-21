BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 21 May 2021
Advertisement

Disappointment for Irish contingent, as Blackpool prevail in play-offs

Olamide Shodipo was among the scorers this evening.

By Press Association Friday 21 May 2021, 10:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,575 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5444657
Blackpool's Jerry Yates (right) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game by holding up a T-shirt in memory of Jordan Banks.
Image: PA
Blackpool's Jerry Yates (right) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game by holding up a T-shirt in memory of Jordan Banks.
Blackpool's Jerry Yates (right) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game by holding up a T-shirt in memory of Jordan Banks.
Image: PA

THERE WAS disappointment for a number of Irish players, as Blackpool completed a 6-3 aggregate victory over Oxford in their Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final following a thrilling 3-3 draw in the second leg.

There are a total of five Irish players in Karl Robinson’s squad — Mark Sykes, Olamide Shodipo, Liam Kelly, Anthony Forde and Luke McNally. Of that quintet, Sykes and Forde both started, Shodipo came off the bench, and McNally was an unused sub.

Cushioned by a 3-0 lead from the first leg, Blackpool booked a return to Wembley for the first time since their 2017 League Two play-off win over Exeter.

Goals from Elliot Embleton, Kenny Dougall and top scorer Jerry Yates secured a May 30 date against Lincoln or Sunderland, who meet at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

But Neil Critchley’s normally miserly defence also conceded three times, as Matty Taylor’s early goal gave United hope while Rob Atkinson and Shodipo twice drew the visitors level on the night.

Roared on by a 4,000-strong partisan home crowd – back at Bloomfield Road for the first time since around 1,000 attended a test event against Swindon last September – Blackpool ensured they are now just 90 minutes away from a return to English football’s second tier after a six-year absence.

Two goals from Ellis Simms and another via Ollie Turton four days earlier had made this second leg appear virtually academic, with Oxford needing to produce a remarkable turnaround.

Blackpool had only conceded five goals in the last 10 matches of the regular season, but Taylor’s low right-footed finish into the corner on seven minutes suggested Oxford were up for the fight.

However, the Tangerines levelled five minutes later with a stunning equaliser. Embleton had only scored once all season, but the Sunderland loanee’s curling effort from 18 yards had the mark of a natural finisher.

Then, two minutes later, Dan Ballard did superbly to turn the ball back inside from the far post and Dougall, who netted at the Kassam Stadium back in March, doubled his own seasonal tally to make it 2-1 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Oxford did not capitulate as Atkinson’s superb header after 52 minutes made it 2-2, but fittingly Yates – whose name was chanted virtually all game by the home fans – slipped his markers to drill in his 23rd goal of the campaign soon after.

Yates immediately ran to the bench, lifting a t-shirt in memory of Blackpool youngster Jordan Banks, who died after being struck by lightning while playing football.

There was also a minute’s applause before the game, while Blackpool players warmed up wearing the same t-shirts to remember the nine-year-old.

Shodipo ensured the U’s had parity on the night when he equalised 16 minutes from time, scrambling home Dan Agyei’s cross from the right, but nothing could spoil the Tangerines’ evening.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie