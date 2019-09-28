This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Disappointment for Mark English and Thomas Barr at World Championships

Kenya’s Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich won the race with a time of 1:45.98, while the Donegal native came seventh.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 4:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,767 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4828988
Ireland's Mark English reacts after running in the heats of the Men's 800m
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Updated at 16.34

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Mark English and Thomas Barr at the World Championships in Doha today

English’s seventh-place finish was not enough to see him qualify in his 800m heat. He started strongly and led at the halfway point of the race, but faded away thereafter, finishing with a time of 1:47.25.

Kenya’s Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich won with a time of 1:45.98, while USA’s Bryce Hoppel (1.46.01) and Tunisia’s Abdessalem Ayouni (1.46.09) were second and third respectively.

English had only learned he would be competing at the event eight days ago. The Donegal native was 0.4 seconds off the qualifying time, but go through thanks to the IAAF’s quota system.

“I just decided to front run it and not leave it up to hope. It just didn’t work out obviously,” he told Athletics Ireland afterwards.

Thomas Barr also exited the competition. Despite registering a season’s best of 49.02, the Waterford athlete’s fourth-place finish was not enough to reach the final of the Men’s 400m hurldles.

More to follow

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

