Dublin: 8°C Monday 21 March 2022
Disgraced Marc Overmars gets fresh start

The former Netherlands winger had to resign in February from his position as Ajax’s sporting director.

By AFP Monday 21 Mar 2022, 8:52 PM
1 hour ago 6,508 Views 1 Comment
Marc Overmars (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Marc Overmars (file pic).
Marc Overmars (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MARC OVERMARS has been appointed sporting director at Belgian club Royal Antwerp, just a month since leaving Ajax after sending inappropriate messages and photos to female staff.

The former Netherlands winger had to resign in February from his position as Ajax’s sporting director after several colleagues said they had received messages from Overmars and questioned the “sexist” culture at the club.

Antwerp said they were giving Overmars a “second chance,” after he penned a four-year deal, but acknowledged that they did not consult with female staff members before the appointment.

“It won’t happen again,” Overmars promised. “I want to… start a new chapter here. My departure from Ajax was regrettable, I have to get over it and move on.”

The 48-year-old made his name as a player at Barcelona and Arsenal.

– © AFP 2022
Source: The42/SoundCloud

AFP

