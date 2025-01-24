Advertisement
Conor Glass lifting the Division 1 title for Derry last year. James Crombie/INPHO
Call it

Poll: Who do you think will win the Division 1 football league title?

Derry are the defending champions.
6.31am, 24 Jan 2025

HERE WE GO. The 2025 inter-county football season well and truly kicks off this weekend, as the National Leagues get underway.

Derry are the Division 1 champions, and they open their title defence against Tyrone in Omagh on Saturday. Elsewhere under Saturday Night Lights, Armagh travel to Galway in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final, and Dublin and Mayo renew their rivalry in Croke Park.

Kerry versus Donegal in Killarney is the sole Division 1 football fixture on Sunday afternoon.

Jim McGuinness’ Donegal won Division 2 last year, and they were promoted alongside Armagh, who lifted the Sam Maguire Cup for the second time in their history last July.

From new rules to new managers, retirements to returnees, and teams looking to end silverware droughts, there are no shortage of storylines in Division 1 of the National Football League this year.

But there’s one big question that needs answering at the outset:

Who do you think will win the 2025 Division 1 football league title?


Poll Results:

Donegal (9)
Dublin (5)
Kerry (4)
Tyrone (4)
Galway (4)
Armagh (2)
Derry (2)
Mayo (1)

