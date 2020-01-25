Open Thread: Who will win the Division 1 hurling league title?

THE DIVISION 1 hurling league will have a different feel to it in 2020.

The Division 1A/1B format has been revamped to become a 12-team competition. The sides have been divided into two groups, with the top team from each group going straight through to the semi-finals.

The second and third-placed teams will progress to the quarter-finals while the teams who finish at the bottom will go to a play-off to decide who will be relegated.

Group A contains reigning Division 1 holders Limerick and All-Ireland champions Tipperary while Kilkenny and Wexford are among the teams in Group B.

The action gets underway today with Limerick and Tipp facing off in a mouth-watering clash. The Group B opener will see Laois entertain Wexford later in the evening.

There will be eight more games across the two groups on Sunday, including key clashes between Waterford and Cork, along with the meeting of Kilkenny and Dublin.

But which sides will qualify to the knock-out stages? Who will ultimately come out on top as the champions? And who will suffer the drop to Division 2?

Group A

Limerick

Cork

Galway

Waterford

Westmeath

Tipperary

Group B

Carlow

Clare

Laois

Wexford

Kilkenny

Dublin

