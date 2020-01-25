This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Open Thread: Who will win the Division 1 hurling league title?

The action gets underway this weekend.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 7:15 AM
47 minutes ago 646 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4979146
Limerick captain Declan Hannon lifting the cup in 2019.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Limerick captain Declan Hannon lifting the cup in 2019.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE DIVISION 1 hurling league will have a different feel to it in 2020. 

The Division 1A/1B format has been revamped to become a 12-team competition. The sides have been divided into two groups, with the top team from each group going straight through to the semi-finals.

The second and third-placed teams will progress to the quarter-finals while the teams who finish at the bottom will go to a play-off to decide who will be relegated.

Group A contains reigning Division 1 holders Limerick and All-Ireland champions Tipperary while Kilkenny and Wexford are among the teams in Group B.

The action gets underway today with Limerick and Tipp facing off in a mouth-watering clash. The Group B opener will see Laois entertain Wexford later in the evening.  

There will be eight more games across the two groups on Sunday, including key clashes between Waterford and Cork, along with the meeting of Kilkenny and Dublin.

But which sides will qualify to the knock-out stages? Who will ultimately come out on top as the champions? And who will suffer the drop to Division 2?

Let us know.

Group A

Limerick

Cork

Galway

Waterford

Westmeath 

Tipperary 

Group B

Carlow

Clare

Laois

Wexford

Kilkenny

Dublin

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

