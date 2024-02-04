Dublin rally from nine points down to earn first league win as Armagh and Meath also prevail

THERE WERE VICTORIES for Armagh, Dublin and Meath in Division 1 of the Lidl National League on Sunday, as the top-flight campaign continued.

Armagh and Meath both took the chance to leapfrog Kerry in the Division 1 standings, as the Kingdom prepare to host Cork in Monday’s live TG4 clash at Austin Stack Park, Tralee (3pm).

A remarkable second half comeback propelled All-Ireland champions Dublin to their first victory of the campaign with a 2-15 to 2-8 triumph at windswept James Stephens Park in Ballina.

Mick Bohan’s team had trailed at half-time by nine points after playing against the gale, but they took complete control after the restart. They outscored Liam McHale’s home side by 2-11 to 0-1 during a one-sided second period with goals from Caoimhe O’Connor and Kate Sullivan among the many Dublin highlights.

Mayo had seemed to be in a commanding position at half-time, leading by 2-7 to 0-4, with Lisa Cafferky scoring all but a point of her side’s total.

Armagh continued their winning start with a 0-8 to 0-6 victory over Galway at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds to notch their third win of the campaign.

They led by 0-6 to 0-0 at the break having played with the wind, with Galway’s difficulty compounded when they lost Linda Booth to a red card after ten minutes.

Advertisement

Galway rallied after the restart with Roisin Leonard leading the way with four frees but they were unable to prevent a third loss on the spin.

Ailbhe Leahy and Marion Farrelly struck first half goals as Meath shrugged off a determined Waterford challenge at a blustery Fraher Field and made it three wins from three on a 2-10 to 2-5 scoreline.

Two-time All Star Emma Duggan shot six points for the Royals, four frees and two from play, in a great duel with Emma Murray on the edge of the square. Déise dual star Mairéad O’Brien netted twice but Pat Sullivan’s side suffered their third straight defeat in the top flight.

In Division 2 on Sunday, meanwhile, there were Round 3 victories for Tyrone, Tipperary, Donegal and Kildare.

Kildare defeated Cavan by 3-12 to 0-3, having led by 1-2 to 0-3 at the break after Neasa Dooley got a penalty in the opening minute. They pushed on from there and goals from Ellen Dowling and substitute Trina Duggan maintaining their perfect start.

Tyrone also secured their third win in a row when they defeated Monaghan 3-12 to 2-8. Tyrone built up a 2-8 to 1-2 interval lead and pushed on from there.

Compiled by John Fallon

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round 3 Results

Armagh 0-8 Galway 0-6

Dublin 2-15 Mayo 2-8

Meath 2-10 Waterford 2-5

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 Round 3

Tyrone 3-12 Monaghan 2-8

Tipperary 2-8 Laois 0-5

Donegal 1-9 Westmeath 1-3

Kildare 3-12 Cavan 0-3