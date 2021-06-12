BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 12 June 2021
Wexford finish second in hurling's Division 1B after win over Dublin as Antrim defeat Laois

Darren Gleeson’s side continued their good run of form in Portlaoise.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 12 Jun 2021, 6:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,799 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5465246
Shane Reck and Cian Boland of Dublin
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WEXFORD SECURED A four-point victory over Dublin to seal a second place finish in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League.

Since taking charge in 2016, Davy Fitzgerald has never lost a game to the Sky Blues.

Lee Chin grabbed 10 points , three from play, while Rory O’Connor also impressed with a three-point haul in the 0-25 to 1-18 win.

Wexford lost Simon Donoghue to injury before the game started and Shane Reck in the 23rd minute, which will be of concern to Fitzgerald with just two weeks to go until the championship.

Rian McBride won a penalty in the second-half that saw Aidan Nolan sent to the sin bin. Donal Burke dispatched it and finished the game with 1-10. But they relied heavily on Burke and outside of him, Danny Sutcliffe was their top-scorer with two points.

Antrim enjoyed a 2-23 to 1-22 win over Laois to finish the group in fourth place.

Darren Gleeson’s side surged nine clear in the opening period before home side Laois managed to haul themselves back into the contest with PJ Scully hitting the net for them.

Cushendall duo Eoghan Campbell and Niall McCormack scored late goals to seal the win.

Laois went into the game already destined for a relegation play-off but the win was another boost for the rising Saffrons.

  

Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

