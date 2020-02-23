Clarke's late goal helps Armagh to draw in Westmeath, while Laois sneak past Clare

Division 2

WESTMEATH AND ARMAGH played out a highly entertaining 3-12 to 2-15 draw at TEG Cusack Park.

The Lake County trailed by eight at half-time before embarking on a second-half fightback. Armagh had 1-5 on the board before Westmeath scored their first point, with Rory Grugan raising the green flag.

John Heslin netted a penalty kick and then Denis Corroon goaled minutes later. Luke Loughlin grabbed Westmeath’s third which put them in a winning position before Jamie Clarke struck with a late goal to salvage a draw.

Laois hung on for a 1-12 to 1-11 win against Clare to boost their promotion hopes. They led by eight on the half hour mark but Colm Collins’s team battled back and almost snatched a draw as Laois went 24 minutes without a score.

Division 3

Derry and Offaly gained valuable wins in the third tier this afternoon.

Shane McGuigan shone with 1-7 for the Oak Leaders in their 2-10 to 1-9 win over Louth at Celtic Park.

Offaly join Derry, Longford and Down on five points in what’s shaping up as a battle for the second promotion place after Cork.

Ruairi McNamee and Cathal Mangan scored goals in the second-half as Offaly saw off Leitrim by 2-16 to 0-14.

Division 4

In-form Limerick continued their impressive run by putting five goals past Wicklow in a 5-10 to 1-14 victory. Defenders Michael Donovan, Robert Childs and Ian Corbett all scored goals, in addition to green flags by Danny Neville and Seamus O’Carroll.

Elsewhere, Paul Galvin’s Wexford beat London by 4-15 to 1-9, while Carlow and Antrim played out a 0-11 to 1-8 draw

