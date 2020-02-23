This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 23 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clarke's late goal helps Armagh to draw in Westmeath, while Laois sneak past Clare

In the third tier, Offaly and Derry boosted their promoted hopes.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 23 Feb 2020, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,569 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5018866
Armagh’s Jamie Clarke.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Armagh’s Jamie Clarke.
Armagh’s Jamie Clarke.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Division 2

WESTMEATH AND ARMAGH played out a highly entertaining 3-12 to 2-15 draw at TEG Cusack Park.

The Lake County trailed by eight at half-time before embarking on a second-half fightback. Armagh had 1-5 on the board before Westmeath scored their first point, with Rory Grugan raising the green flag.

John Heslin netted a penalty kick and then Denis Corroon goaled minutes later. Luke Loughlin grabbed Westmeath’s third which put them in a winning position before Jamie Clarke struck with a late goal to salvage a draw.

Laois hung on for a 1-12 to 1-11 win against Clare to boost their promotion hopes. They led by eight on the half hour mark but Colm Collins’s team battled back and almost snatched a draw as Laois went 24 minutes without a score.

Division 3 

Derry and Offaly gained valuable wins in the third tier this afternoon. 

Shane McGuigan shone with 1-7 for the Oak Leaders in their 2-10 to 1-9 win over Louth at Celtic Park. 

Offaly join Derry, Longford and Down on five points in what’s shaping up as a battle for the second promotion place after Cork. 

Ruairi McNamee and Cathal Mangan scored goals in the second-half as Offaly saw off Leitrim by 2-16 to 0-14.

Division 4

In-form Limerick continued their impressive run by putting five goals past Wicklow in a 5-10 to 1-14 victory. Defenders Michael Donovan, Robert Childs and Ian Corbett all scored goals, in addition to green flags by Danny Neville and Seamus O’Carroll. 

Elsewhere, Paul Galvin’s Wexford beat London by 4-15 to 1-9, while Carlow and Antrim played out a 0-11 to 1-8 draw 

Related Reads

23.02.20 Roscommon back in promotion mix as goals from Cregg and Smith down Kildare
23.02.20 McShane stretchered off as Galway hand out Harte's heaviest defeat as Tyrone boss
23.02.20 Kerry finish with 13 men and eventually shake off dogged Meath

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie