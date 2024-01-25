Poll: Who do you think will win the Division 2 football league title

WITH THE PRE-SEASON competitions behind us, it’s now time to turn our attention to the National Leagues.

And in Division 2, the stakes are high. Donegal and Armagh will be eager to regain their Division 1 cards after suffering relegation last year, while Cork and Kildare will also be favourites to secure a place in top tier.

There’s less pressure on Meath to make the climb as they are the 2023 Tailteann Cup champions, meaning they are guaranteed a place in the Sam Maguire competition this year.

Louth will go into the Division 2 campaign under new management as Ger Brennan takes over from Derry-bound Mickey Harte. Meanwhile, Cavan and Fermanagh are the new arrivals from Division 3 and will be hoping to maintain that momentum to make more ground this year.

With all that in mind, which team do you think will be crowned Division 2 champions in 2024?

