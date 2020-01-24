Poll: Who will win this year's Division 2 football league crown?

WE’RE ALMOST READY to go again.

The Division 2 football league gets underway this weekend, kicking off with an all-Ulster clash between Armagh and Cavan on Saturday evening.

Three more intriguing ties will follow on Sunday afternoon as Westmeath take on Clare, Roscommon face Laois and Fermanagh travel to Kildare to complete the first-round action.

Cavan and Roscommon will be particularly keen to reclaim their place in Division 1 after suffering relegation last year, as the hunt for promotion to the top tier commences.

Westmeath and Laois are the new arrivals to Division 2 and they will be eager to build on that progression in 2020.

But who will emerge from this group to clinch promotion, and who will ultimately be crowned champions of this division?

Will the top-tier experience of Cavan and Roscommon be enough? Or will one of the surviving teams from last year’s Division 2 campaign push on to take a place in the top bracket?

Cast your vote here and let us know your thoughts on how the competition might unfold in the comment section below.

