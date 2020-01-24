This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 24 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who will win this year's Division 2 football league crown?

Have your say here.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 24 Jan 2020, 5:30 PM
48 minutes ago 1,823 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4978091
Roscommon star forward Conor Cox.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Roscommon star forward Conor Cox.
Roscommon star forward Conor Cox.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WE’RE ALMOST READY to go again.

The Division 2 football league gets underway this weekend, kicking off with an all-Ulster clash between Armagh and Cavan on Saturday evening. 

Three more intriguing ties will follow on Sunday afternoon as Westmeath take on Clare, Roscommon face Laois and Fermanagh travel to Kildare to complete the first-round action.

Cavan and Roscommon will be particularly keen to reclaim their place in Division 1 after suffering relegation last year, as the hunt for promotion to the top tier commences.

Westmeath and Laois are the new arrivals to Division 2 and they will be eager to build on that progression in 2020.

But who will emerge from this group to clinch promotion, and who will ultimately be crowned champions of this division?

Will the top-tier experience of Cavan and Roscommon be enough? Or will one of the surviving teams from last year’s Division 2 campaign push on to take a place in the top bracket?

Cast your vote here and let us know your thoughts on how the competition might unfold in the comment section below.


Poll Results:

Roscommon (352)
Kildare (221)
Armagh (128)
Clare (69)
Cavan (44)
Laois (23)
Westmeath (19)
Fermanagh (12)








The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie