Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 20 March 2022
Advertisement

Louth and Cavan continue march for promotion in Division 3 and 4

We run through all the action in the bottom two tiers of the Allianz Football League.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Mar 2022, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,892 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5716045
Louth's Sam Mulroy and Cavan's Gearoid McKiernan.
Image: Inpho
Louth's Sam Mulroy and Cavan's Gearoid McKiernan.
Louth's Sam Mulroy and Cavan's Gearoid McKiernan.
Image: Inpho

Football League Results

Division 3

  • Westmeath 1-9 Fermanagh 0-12
  • Longford 2-13 Wicklow 0-20
  • Louth 1-12 Antrim 1-8

Division 4

  • London 2-11 Cavan 1-15
  • Waterford 1-11 Sligo 0-15
  • Leitrim 3-9 Wexford 1-11
  • Tipperary 2-16 Carlow 0-11

*****

THE PROMOTION RACE in Division 3 remains very much alive with five teams set to battle it out in the final round of action. 

There were wins for Wicklow and Louth today to leave things in the balance ahead of next weekend. 

Wicklow’s narrow one-point away win over fellow relegation strugglers Longford gave them their first victory of the campaign. The Garden County fought back from a six-point deficit to take the two points.

Both counties will fight to avoid demotion to the bottom tier alongside Laois, with two of the trio heading down. 

The five other sides in Division 3 are still in the promotion hunt. Louth’s four-point defeat of Antrim leaves them on top of the table on nine points.

Mickey Harte’s side were helped by Sam Mulroy’s 64th minute goal in the Ardee clash. 

Westmeath and Fermanagh played out a draw to dent both of their promotion hopes.  

The Lake County led by two at the interval courtesy of David Lynch’s goal, but Fermanagh hit five points to lead by one midway through the second period. 

Ace marksmen John Heslin and Sean Quigley hit big scores in the finale as the sides finished level. 

Screenshot 2022-03-20 at 20.03.44 Source: twitter.com/gaaleaguetables

The Division 4 promotion race will see two of Cavan, Tipperary, Sligo and Leitrim go up following the penultimate weekend of action. 

Cavan saw off London by a point to retain their place on top of the table. London were punished for a slow start as their promotion bid came to an end.  

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Cavan led by eight points during the first period but a goal from Henry Walsh brought the hosts back into the contest. Gearoid McKiernan clipped five points and Patrick Lynch shot 1-2, but the Exiles had late hope when Chris Farley goaled from an injury-time penalty to reduce the gap to one, but Cavan held on.

Sligo’s 0-15 to 1-11 defeat of bottom side Waterford came after they shot seven points without reply in the second period to overturn a six-point interval deficit. 

Goals from Darragh Rooney, Ryan O’Rourke and, in injury-time, Conor Cullen led Leitrim to a four-point win against Wexford. 

Finally, Tipperary continued their good run of form with a straightforward 2-16 to 0-11 dismissal of Carlow. Mikey O’Shea scored 1-2, Kevin Fahey added 1-1 from wing-back and Sean O’Connor finished with a five-point haul. 

Screenshot 2022-03-20 at 20.08.17 Source: twitter.com/gaaleaguetables

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie