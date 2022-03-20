Louth and Cavan continue march for promotion in Division 3 and 4

Football League Results

Division 3

Westmeath 1-9 Fermanagh 0-12

Longford 2-13 Wicklow 0-20

Louth 1-12 Antrim 1-8

Division 4

London 2-11 Cavan 1-15

Waterford 1-11 Sligo 0-15

Leitrim 3-9 Wexford 1-11

Tipperary 2-16 Carlow 0-11

*****

THE PROMOTION RACE in Division 3 remains very much alive with five teams set to battle it out in the final round of action.

There were wins for Wicklow and Louth today to leave things in the balance ahead of next weekend.

Wicklow’s narrow one-point away win over fellow relegation strugglers Longford gave them their first victory of the campaign. The Garden County fought back from a six-point deficit to take the two points.

Both counties will fight to avoid demotion to the bottom tier alongside Laois, with two of the trio heading down.

The five other sides in Division 3 are still in the promotion hunt. Louth’s four-point defeat of Antrim leaves them on top of the table on nine points.

Mickey Harte’s side were helped by Sam Mulroy’s 64th minute goal in the Ardee clash.

Westmeath and Fermanagh played out a draw to dent both of their promotion hopes.

The Lake County led by two at the interval courtesy of David Lynch’s goal, but Fermanagh hit five points to lead by one midway through the second period.

Ace marksmen John Heslin and Sean Quigley hit big scores in the finale as the sides finished level.

Source: twitter.com/gaaleaguetables

The Division 4 promotion race will see two of Cavan, Tipperary, Sligo and Leitrim go up following the penultimate weekend of action.

Cavan saw off London by a point to retain their place on top of the table. London were punished for a slow start as their promotion bid came to an end.

Cavan led by eight points during the first period but a goal from Henry Walsh brought the hosts back into the contest. Gearoid McKiernan clipped five points and Patrick Lynch shot 1-2, but the Exiles had late hope when Chris Farley goaled from an injury-time penalty to reduce the gap to one, but Cavan held on.

Sligo’s 0-15 to 1-11 defeat of bottom side Waterford came after they shot seven points without reply in the second period to overturn a six-point interval deficit.

Goals from Darragh Rooney, Ryan O’Rourke and, in injury-time, Conor Cullen led Leitrim to a four-point win against Wexford.

Finally, Tipperary continued their good run of form with a straightforward 2-16 to 0-11 dismissal of Carlow. Mikey O’Shea scored 1-2, Kevin Fahey added 1-1 from wing-back and Sean O’Connor finished with a five-point haul.

Source: twitter.com/gaaleaguetables

