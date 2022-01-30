Laois and Westmeath open league with wins, Tipperary can only muster draw

GARY WALSH GRABBED two goals for Laois in their 3-9 to 1-10 win against Mickey Harte’s Louth in Division 3.

Bouncing back from their O’Byrne Cup loss to Dublin, Billy Sheehan’s men hit goals at the start of the second-half through Walsh and Sean O’Flynn to set them on their way. A two-point half-time lead was transformed into an 3-7 to 0-8 advantage after their unanswered 2-3.

Westmeath also enjoyed a good start to the third tier by seeing off Wicklow by 1-16 to 2-8 in TEG Cusack Park.

First-half goals from Darragh Fitzgerald and Eoin Darcy propelled the Garden County three points in front at the interval but a goal from Sam McCartan and seven points from John Heslin saw Westmeath over the line.

In Division 4, there were wins for Cavan and Sligo, while Waterford and Tipperary played out a 0-10 apiece draw.

The Breffni men saw off Andy Moran’s Leitrim by 0-12 to 0-8, and Sligo were 0-12 to 0-10 winners over Wexford.

