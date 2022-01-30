Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 30 January 2022
Laois and Westmeath open league with wins, Tipperary can only muster draw

We run through the action in Divisions 3 and 4.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Jan 2022, 5:08 PM
1 hour ago 2,127 Views 0 Comments
Gary Walsh enjoyed a fine start to the league.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GARY WALSH GRABBED two goals for Laois in their 3-9 to 1-10 win against Mickey Harte’s Louth in Division 3

Bouncing back from their O’Byrne Cup loss to Dublin, Billy Sheehan’s men hit goals at the start of the second-half through Walsh and Sean O’Flynn to set them on their way. A two-point half-time lead was transformed into an 3-7 to 0-8 advantage after their unanswered 2-3.

Westmeath also enjoyed a good start to the third tier by seeing off Wicklow by 1-16 to 2-8 in TEG Cusack Park. 

First-half goals from Darragh Fitzgerald and Eoin Darcy propelled the Garden County three points in front at the interval but a goal from Sam McCartan and seven points from John Heslin saw Westmeath over the line. 

In Division 4, there were wins for Cavan and Sligo, while Waterford and Tipperary played out a 0-10 apiece draw. 

The Breffni men saw off Andy Moran’s Leitrim by 0-12 to 0-8, and Sligo were 0-12 to 0-10 winners over Wexford. 

