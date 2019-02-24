Five-star Louth move to top of Division 3 table, while Offaly enjoy vital win against Carlow

LOUTH PUT FIVE goals past Sligo to move into top spot in Division 3 this afternoon.

The Wee County ran out 5-16 to 0-6 winners over Sligo, who are rooted to the foot of the table without a point from their four games.

Down are level on points with Longford after their comprehensive eight-point away win against Longford.

Offaly gained a valuable victory in their fight against relegation, prevailing against 12-man Carlow by three points in Tullamore. Leinster finalists Laois went down by three points to Westmeath in the other game.

In Division 4, Derry continued their winning run with a 2-8 to 0-9 win against Wicklow.

Waterford put five goals past Wexford in their victory to significantly improve their scoring difference, while Antrim defeated London by five points and Leitrim were one-point victors against Limerick.

