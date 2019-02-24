This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five-star Louth move to top of Division 3 table, while Offaly enjoy vital win against Carlow

Waterford also scored five goals in their Division 4 win against Wexford.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 5:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,551 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4510997
Louth forward Ryan Burns.
Image: Lorraine OÕSullivan/INPHO
Louth forward Ryan Burns.
Louth forward Ryan Burns.
Image: Lorraine OÕSullivan/INPHO

LOUTH PUT FIVE goals past Sligo to move into top spot in Division 3 this afternoon.

The Wee County ran out 5-16 to 0-6 winners over Sligo, who are rooted to the foot of the table without a point from their four games. 

Down are level on points with Longford after their comprehensive eight-point away win against Longford.

Offaly gained a valuable victory in their fight against relegation, prevailing against 12-man Carlow by three points in Tullamore. Leinster finalists Laois went down by three points to Westmeath in the other game. 

In Division 4, Derry continued their winning run with a 2-8 to 0-9 win against Wicklow.

Waterford put five goals past Wexford in their victory to significantly improve their scoring difference, while Antrim defeated London by five points and Leitrim were one-point victors against Limerick.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Shades of 2007 World Cup, says Shane Horgan as Ireland continue to struggle
    Shades of 2007 World Cup, says Shane Horgan as Ireland continue to struggle
    'We didn't get too many launching points': Schmidt laments set-piece and errors in Rome
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ireland survive first-half scare in Rome to notch bonus-point win over Italy
    Ireland survive first-half scare in Rome to notch bonus-point win over Italy
    As it happened: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    FOOTBALL
    'I'm very concentrated on the game': Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Leicester links
    'I'm very concentrated on the game': Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Leicester links
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League
    IRELAND
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie