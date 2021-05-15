Mickey Harte's first game in charge of Louth ends in dramatic defeat to Enda McGinley's Antrim

THE MANAGERIAL SIDESHOW was an intriguing one; Mickey Harte’s first competitive game in charge of Louth ultimately ending in defeat, while Enda McGinley’s reign at the Antrim helm opened in victory.

Not only was it the perfect start to McGinley’s Saffron tenure, it was a win over his former Tyrone boss. And it came after a dramatic finish to a thrilling Allianz Football League Division 4 North encounter, the scoreboard reading 1-15 to 3-8 at the death.

Louth looked to be in the driving seat down the home straight, captain Sam Mulroy rattling the net for his second goal in the 64th minute. But three superb injury-time points — courtesy of Paddy Cunningham, Eunan Walsh and Ryan Murray, who scored the last before he was sent off in the dying seconds — meant it was Antrim opened their 2021 campaign on a winning note.

Dermot McAleese scored the eventual winners’ goal in the 14th minute, his stunning outside-of-the-boot effort finding the top corner. Murray top-scored for McGinley’s side, his 0-6 (0-4 from frees) helping them over the line despite a two-point half time deficit.

Mulroy was Louth’s star man, posting 2-2 and at the heart of all they did right in the forward line. Sean Marry scored their other goal, but it’s now back to the drawing board for Harte and his troops, before facing Leitrim next weekend. It’s Sligo up next for Antrim.

Meanwhile in Division 3 North, Rory Gallagher’s Derry side got off to the dream start with a comprehensive 16-point win over Longford at Pearse Park.

The Oak Leaf were in fine form despite the torrential rain, bagging their first win at the venue since 2002. Former AFL star Conor Glass marked his return to inter-county football with 0-2, while Niall Loughlin top-scored for the side in a 0-21 to 0-5 win.

In the same pool, all eyes are now on the meeting of Ulster champions Cavan and Fermanagh [throw-in 7pm], while Waterford and Carlow face off at the same time in Division 4 South.

Results

Allianz Football League Division 3 North

Longford 0-5 Derry 0-21

Fermanagh v Cavan, 7pm

Allianz Football League Division 3 South

Limerick 1-13 Tipperary 0-14 (full report here>)

Allianz Football League Division 4 North

Louth 3-8 Antrim 1-15

Allianz Football League Division 4 South