BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 15 May 2021
Advertisement

Mickey Harte's first game in charge of Louth ends in dramatic defeat to Enda McGinley's Antrim

The new Saffron boss opened his reign with a big win over his former Tyrone manager.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 May 2021, 7:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,223 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5438475
Louth manager Mickey Harte.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Louth manager Mickey Harte.
Louth manager Mickey Harte.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

THE MANAGERIAL SIDESHOW was an intriguing one; Mickey Harte’s first competitive game in charge of Louth ultimately ending in defeat, while Enda McGinley’s reign at the Antrim helm opened in victory.

Not only was it the perfect start to McGinley’s Saffron tenure, it was a win over his former Tyrone boss. And it came after a dramatic finish to a thrilling Allianz Football League Division 4 North encounter, the scoreboard reading 1-15 to 3-8 at the death.

Louth looked to be in the driving seat down the home straight, captain Sam Mulroy rattling the net for his second goal in the 64th minute. But three superb injury-time points — courtesy of Paddy Cunningham, Eunan Walsh and Ryan Murray, who scored the last before he was sent off in the dying seconds — meant it was Antrim opened their 2021 campaign on a winning note.

Dermot McAleese scored the eventual winners’ goal in the 14th minute, his stunning outside-of-the-boot effort finding the top corner. Murray top-scored for McGinley’s side, his 0-6 (0-4 from frees) helping them over the line despite a two-point half time deficit.

Mulroy was Louth’s star man, posting 2-2 and at the heart of all they did right in the forward line. Sean Marry scored their other goal, but it’s now back to the drawing board for Harte and his troops, before facing Leitrim next weekend. It’s Sligo up next for Antrim.

mickey-harte-prepares-to-introduce-enda-mcginley Harte and McGinley back in 2010. Source: James Crombie

Meanwhile in Division 3 North, Rory Gallagher’s Derry side got off to the dream start with a comprehensive 16-point win over Longford at Pearse Park.

The Oak Leaf were in fine form despite the torrential rain, bagging their first win at the venue since 2002. Former AFL star Conor Glass marked his return to inter-county football with 0-2, while Niall Loughlin top-scored for the side in a 0-21 to 0-5 win.

In the same pool, all eyes are now on the meeting of Ulster champions Cavan and Fermanagh [throw-in 7pm], while Waterford and Carlow face off at the same time in Division 4 South.

Results

Allianz Football League Division 3 North

  • Longford 0-5 Derry 0-21
  • Fermanagh v Cavan, 7pm

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Allianz Football League Division 3 South

Allianz Football League Division 4 North

  • Louth 3-8 Antrim 1-15

Allianz Football League Division 4 South

  • Waterford v Carlow, 7pm.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie